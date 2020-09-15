Subcategorii în Lifestyle

MIT SPULBERAT, singura dietă care funcționează. Celebru nutriționist arată marea diferență de calorii - FOTO

Nutriționistul și antrenorul personal Graeme Tomlinson, autorul cărții ”Eat what you like & lose weight for life: The infographic guide to the only diet that works”, spulberă mituri despre slăbit, pe pagina de Instagram ”The Fitness Chef”. 

Într-una din ultimele postări de pe Instagram, Graeme Tomlinson a arătat că un mic dejun considerat sănătos poate conține un număr dublu de calorii față de un mic dejun clasic, ce este încadrat, social, la categoria ”nu”. În plus, nici ca aport nutritiv, datele nu arată mai bine. 

Iată un mit spulberat de celebrul The Fitness Chef: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the two year anniversary of Monica and Peter’s first date, they celebrate the occasion in a socially distanced, outdoor cafe in Ealing. Leaves fall to the tune of Autumn, dancing around freely in fresh, wintery gusts. They savor each mouthful of their infrequent, delicious fry ups gazing into each others eyes. “Peter, I think this is the happiest I’ve ev...”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Suddenly, ecstatic happiness is replaced by the haunting sound of a demonic witch. Karen. The callous f*ck who forms part of the tyrannous trio Monica used to liaise with. Monica turns around to find all three cackling mercilessly over their smoothie bowls at someone’s expense. Alas... it is hers.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ She cannot help but hear the intentionally loud whispers of “junk food”... “she’ll never learn”... “it’s just a matter of time before she gets fat again” as they bellow out laughter as vociferously as the Marley brothers from the Muppet Christmas Carol. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Then, Monica does something she wouldn’t have had the confidence to do a year ago. She composes herself and gently wipes her lips before standing up to confront her beastly tormentors. “Hiya girls”. Dagger toothed bellowing laughter is replaced by elitist distain and high noses. “I just checked the nutrient dense smoothie bowls you’re forcing down on the cafe website. They are 1072 calories each. The fry up I enjoyed from time to time was 538 - and it still contained micronutrients.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Distain is replaced by shrieks resembling distressed cats being bathed with 6 hungry Rottweilers. Monica turns to the waitress, “these lovely ladies have just offered to pay for my breakfast, what luck”. She adds, “Oh and Karen, I know you’re having an affair with your 19 year old gardener. Your neighbour sent me videos of you whipping him next to the greenhouse dressed as a police officer.” Monica leaves, triumphant. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Frantically chasing after, Peter glances back to see the trio open mouthed with trauma oozing into their smoothie bowls. He glances back at Monica with puppy dog eyes. “That’s my girl...” ???? ⁣⁣ -⁣ -⁣ #highprotein #caloriedeficit #bacon #fryup #smoothiebowl #acaibowl #caloriescount #nutrients #protein #diet #nutritionist #proteinfood

O postare distribuită de Graeme Tomlinson (@thefitnesschef_) pe

Tagurile articolului:

calorii
dieta
mic dejun sanatos
mit
mit spulberat
slabire

