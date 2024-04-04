EXCLUSIV  Adrian Zuckerman: The Next NATO Leader Must Thoroughly Understand the Russian Threat

Data actualizării: | Data publicării:
Autor: By Ambassador (Ret.) Adrian Zuckerman | Categorie: Politica
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
Jens Stoltenberg, secretar general al NATO, președintele român Klaus Iohannis și premierul olandez Mark Rutte. Foto: Administrația Prezidențială a României
Jens Stoltenberg, secretar general al NATO, președintele român Klaus Iohannis și premierul olandez Mark Rutte. Foto: Administrația Prezidențială a României

His Excellency Adrian Zuckerman, former US Ambassador to Romania, wrote an editorial for DefenseRomania in the context of the election of the next NATO Secretary General between Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be retiring in September just as Europe and NATO are facing some of  their biggest challenges since the Second World War. He has been a strong voice in favor of countering the Russian threat.

The next NATO leader should be in the same mold.  Of the two leading candidates to replace Stoltenberg, Romania’s Iohannis and Holland’s Rutte, Iohannis is the better choice.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its military threats against other  neighbors, including NATO members, have created a dangerous security environment in Europe. Meanwhile, European countries have failed to reach true consensus on how to deal with an expansionist Russia.

Romania’s Klaus Iohannis understands the military and hybrid threats from Russia and the strategic importance of the Black Sea.  He has led a country that, along with Poland, has been the staunch mainstay of NATO’s frontline eastern flank defenses over the past twenty years.

During his tenure, Romania has always fulfilled its NATO pledge of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on its defense and Romanian troops have participated in NATO  deployments in Afghanistan and Kosovo. 

President Iohannis, along with President Duda of Poland, created the B9 group on November 4, 2015, in response to Russia’ annexation of Crimea. The other members of the B9 group are Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, and Lithuania. The B9 unequivocally condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its targeting of civilians.  It has advocated  a stronger  allied military presence on Europe’s eastern flank and defending every inch of every NATO country against Russian invasion. The group also supported the admission of Finland and Sweden to the alliance. 

He has also been a leader in the Three Seas Initiative, an economic project involving countries between the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Adriatic that want to reduce their dependence from Russia. 

It is critically important that the supreme NATO leader likes the United States and has a proven ability to work with U.S. leaders. President Iohannis was the only world leader to visit the White House twice during the Trump administration.

Mark Rutte was Dutch Prime Minister between 2010 and 2024.  Under his leadership, the Netherlands’s defense spending was only about 1% of GDP until it recently crept up towards 1.5%.  Alaska’s Senator Dan Sullivan recently stated that Mr. Rutte should be disqualified from NATO’s highest job due to the Netherlands poor track record on defense spending. 

The Netherlands under Mr. Rutte’s leadership spent tens of billions of Euros on misguided climate change undertakings and planned to accelerate that spending before his government collapsed several months ago. Many have argued that European countries’  diverting national budgets to spending on ineffectual green energy projects rather than national defense was one of the factors that emboldened Putin in invading Ukraine. Putin hoped to blackmail the European countries with oil and gas restrictions so they would not oppose the invasion.

Prime Minister Rutte is being perceived as a divisive figure in Eastern Europe. He prevented Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia from joining the Schengen Agreement that abolishes border checks among the signatory countries. As a result, truck and rail traffic from these countries to the rest of Europe were delayed for days.  The cost increases resulting from the delays made their products less attractive and prevented the development of ports in Romania and Bulgaria which would have competed with the Dutch port in Rotterdam.  

NATO needs a leader who has faced Russian threats, both military and hybrid, understands the strategic importance of the Black Sea, and the frontline eastern flank of Europe. Most importantly, he must be able to unite the member states in policies that benefit all member states. 

President Iohannis has a demonstrated track record and expertise in doing exactly this.

Adrian Zuckerman was U.S. Ambassador to Romania between 2019 and 2021

Google News icon  Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News

  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Pasaje din București, bombe cu ceas. Intri, dar nu știi dacă mai ieși. Nicușor Dan are alte priorități… importante doar pentru el

04 apr 2024, 08:09

Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea

Top 3 astazi

Pensiile magistraților vs. pensiile oamenilor de rând. Ciolacu: N-am văzut pe nimeni dându-și foc atunci când s-au făcut aceste tâmpenii
03 apr 2024, 15:27
Înaltpreasfințitul Calinic le recomandă oamenilor să nu se mai sărute, pentru a nu transmite epidermic praful saharian
03 apr 2024, 12:56
Ucraina, surprinsă de ajutorul primit de la București. Ambasadorul Victor Micula: Pentru Ucraina, România este un mister / video
03 apr 2024, 11:38

Te-ar putea interesa

Carmen Harra, previziuni pentru România: "2024 ne șochează. Va fi un cutremur mare, se va zgudui totul!"
03 apr 2024, 20:49
În scaunul cu rotile, în fața juraților de la Chefi la cuțite. Povestea lui Florin Mihuț: "Am crezut că voi fi doar spectatorul vieții altora"
03 apr 2024, 16:40
Surpriză la Chefi la cuțite. Vedetele care gătesc pentru cei patru jurați (FOTO)
02 apr 2024, 18:20
După 15 ani, acasă. Povestea lui Mario Mădălin Dumitru, bucătarul român care muncește pe brânci pentru o stea Michelin, la Chefi la cuțite
01 apr 2024, 16:12
Viorel Teacă, fost polițist: Așa aflați cine vă ascultă telefonul. Iată codul secret!
01 apr 2024, 08:08
Cum a reușit un radioamator să comunice cu astronauții de pe Stația Spațială Internațională (SSI) după ce a prins semnal, din greșeală, cu o antenă artizanală/VIDEO
31 Martie 2024, 17:50
S-a aflat abia acum de ce a plâns, cu adevărat, mama de schimb Maria "Cocheta", celebră pentru replica "Nu apă!"
30 Martie 2024, 13:16
De ce vedetele de la Hollywood poartă pantofi cu un număr mai mari
30 Martie 2024, 14:10
Câinii pot asocia cuvintele cu obiecte, potrivit unui studiu
30 Martie 2024, 15:05
Descoperire bizară în Google Maps: Unde ar putea duce poarta masivă din Antarctica. Val de speculații pe toate forumurile de discuții din online
29 Martie 2024, 12:47
Mit spulberat despre pisici. Cum te păcălește propria pisică dacă o cerți. ”Se pot simți bine și singure” spune Dragotă VIDEO
28 Martie 2024, 11:54
Bed-rotting, trendul periculos care ne îndeamnă să "vegetăm" în pat cu zilele. Ce spun experții despre leneveala excesivă
28 Martie 2024, 14:32
De ce pisicile dărâmă obiecte de la înălțime
27 Martie 2024, 15:45
Românul care a gătit în echipa celui mai bun chef din Asia: "Acesta a fost apogeul carierei mele până acum" (FOTO)
27 Martie 2024, 11:36
Glume acide "marca Anghel Iordănescu": Lui Duckadam i-am fost secund, când a câștigat Cupa Campionilor Europeni. Nu-mi doream să joc, dar se apropia mingea de poartă și adormise
26 Martie 2024, 12:37
Trendul cu lămâi de pe TikTok, pericol pentru animale. Nu acceptați provocarea #dogvslemon! Sabina Rusescu, vlogger: Eu o văd ca pe o tortură
26 Martie 2024, 13:39
De ce înșală unele persoane. Ce se întâmplă în creierul lor. Psiholog: "N-au nici rușine, nici frică"
25 Martie 2024, 14:46
Luptă grea la Chefi la cuțite. Mihai Morar, în fața juraților
25 Martie 2024, 13:51
Viral pe TikTok: O vacă mănâncă doar din mâna unui singur om. Soția bărbatului, refuzată categoric. "N-am mai văzut așa ceva"/VIDEO
25 Martie 2024, 13:59
Buna Vestire, 25 martie. Ce nu ai voie să faci astăzi
25 Martie 2024, 08:39
Ce sunt uleiurile esențiale. Beneficiile uimitoare
22 Martie 2024, 23:04
Fanfara Hasnaș din Rep. Moldova, dovada că se poate. De la instrumente improvizate din resturile altora, la show total pe scena Românii au talent (VIDEO)
22 Martie 2024, 23:34
Românii au talent. La doar zece ani, Adelina Nedelcu a ridicat sala în picioare cu vocea ei: "Am avut senzaţia că nu ascult un copil" (VIDEO)
22 Martie 2024, 22:02
"Am așteptat reîntoarcerea sa". Ce surpriză a primit Cheloo de ziua lui: "Are un suflet sfânt!"
22 Martie 2024, 16:44
"Suntem ȋntr-o dramă existenţială". Alina Pușcaș, șocată de cum a apărut Ristei la Te cunosc de undeva: "E ilegal!"
22 Martie 2024, 16:03
Cum faci o cafea americană
21 Martie 2024, 22:48
Meniu vegetarian pentru zece zile. Perfect pentru perioada postului
21 Martie 2024, 20:49
Momentul când o pisică întrerupe meciul de tenis dintre Venus Williams și Diana Shnaider. Imaginile sunt virale/VIDEO
21 Martie 2024, 20:34
Zgârie-nori de 2 km. Unde se construiește clădirea mamut, cea mai înaltă din lume
19 Martie 2024, 16:33
"Am trecut peste ce-a fost". S-a câștigat prima amuletă, în noul sezon Chefi la cuție: "Va fi o bătălie crâncenă!"
19 Martie 2024, 16:12
El este Hulk, cel mai mare pitbull din lume. Cât cântărește patrupedul-unicat/VIDEO
18 Martie 2024, 23:22
Cum cureți covoarele. Pașii corecți
17 Martie 2024, 23:42
Cea mai cunoscută sosie a lui Marilyn Monroe, la Chefi la cuțite
16 Martie 2024, 15:06
Tot ce știai despre sandvișul cu salam și cașcaval pică! De ce nu e bine să le combini
15 Martie 2024, 15:44
Momentul când un câine prinde o sticlă de apă precum un om. Stăpânul a rămas șocat/VIDEO
15 Martie 2024, 15:27
"Opt luni, am plâns în fiecare seară". Cum a fost obligat Chef Richard Abou Zaki să mănânce organe de vită stricate
15 Martie 2024, 13:09
Al doilea Titanic, tot mai aproape de realitate. Când va fi lansat la apă
15 Martie 2024, 12:18
"Nu e un muzician cu școală". Connect-R și SHIFT, luați prin surpindere, la Te cunosc de undeva
15 Martie 2024, 10:33
Chefi la cuțite. Orlando Zaharia, început greu în băcătărie: "Era o cameră frigorifică, iar deasupra un pod. Acolo dormeam"
14 Martie 2024, 13:43
Cine a câștigat Power Couple: "Mușc din zidurile astea și nu mă opresc!"
14 Martie 2024, 12:59
Când și cum au apărut sandvișurile. Totul a început cu Lord John Montagu care nu a vrut să se murdărească pe mâini
14 Martie 2024, 12:01
Chefi la cuțite. Juratul ajutat de bucătărie să se integreze în București: "Eram un copil de la țară"
13 Martie 2024, 14:24
Regina Camilla, imortalizată sub forma unei păpuşi Barbie unicat în semn de recunoaştere a activităţii sale de susţinere a femeilor
13 Martie 2024, 10:32
Cum și când se plantează zambilele
12 Martie 2024, 15:52
Tensiuni mari la Power Couple. Miza a crescut
12 Martie 2024, 14:26
Grădina Zoologică Înghețată, un fel de Arca lui Noe? Cum ar putea salva lumea cele 11.000 de eprubete din depozit
12 Martie 2024, 13:39
Chefi la cuție. De la pompier și detectiv, la bucătar. Juratul care și-a schimbat viața radical: "Când ești tânăr, crezi că totul e posibil" (FOTO)
12 Martie 2024, 13:08
Dieta Mayo. Varianta originală, de la Mayo Clinic. Slăbești 5 kg în 13 zile
12 Martie 2024, 11:10
Surpriză de proporții la Power Couple: "Am împietrit!"/ "Ne-a întors pe dos, nu ne așteptam la asta"
11 Martie 2024, 13:24
Cuvântul din limba română care conține litera "J" de patru ori
11 Martie 2024, 12:31
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play

Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Adrian Zuckerman: The Next NATO Leader Must Thoroughly Understand the Russian Threat
acum 2 minute
Ambasadorul Zuckerman: Iohannis sau Rutte? Următorul secretar general al NATO va trebui să înțeleagă profunda amenințare a Rusiei
acum 23 de minute
Adrian Câciu: România a dovedit o reziliență pe care mulți nu ar fi pariat. 17 miliarde de euro investiții străine directe nu sunt de ici-colea / video
acum 36 de minute
De ce a crescut dramatic cancerul la tineri. Dr. Tudor Ciuhodaru: E o ipoteză pe care aș lansa-o
acum 52 de minute
Pasaje din București, bombe cu ceas. Intri, dar nu știi dacă mai ieși. Nicușor Dan are alte priorități… importante doar pentru el
acum 54 de minute
Horoscop 4 aprilie 2024. Venus se pregătește să intre în Berbec / Previziuni pentru zodii / video
acum 1 ora 4 minute
Adolescentul care a înjunghiat un elev de la Colegiul Tehnic 'Iuliu Maniu' din București a fost reţinut
acum 1 ora 34 minute
Guvernul va aproba, în ședința de joi, contractul de finanțare pentru Autostrada Moldovei A7 / Vezi alte proiecte de pe ordinea de zi

Cele mai citite știri

pe 3 Aprilie 2024
Pensiile magistraților vs. pensiile oamenilor de rând. Ciolacu: N-am văzut pe nimeni dându-și foc atunci când s-au făcut aceste tâmpenii
pe 3 Aprilie 2024
Înaltpreasfințitul Calinic le recomandă oamenilor să nu se mai sărute, pentru a nu transmite epidermic praful saharian
pe 3 Aprilie 2024
Ucraina, surprinsă de ajutorul primit de la București. Ambasadorul Victor Micula: Pentru Ucraina, România este un mister / video
pe 3 Aprilie 2024
Salată de cartofi cu maioneză. Rețeta de post
pe 3 Aprilie 2024
WhatsApp a picat. Utilizatorii nu se mai pot conecta. UPDATE: Și Instagram ar avea probleme
DC Media Group Audience
foto: Freepik Când dorul de casă doare până la agonie. Scrisoarea emoționantă a unei românce plecate la muncă în Italia: Mi-am rătăcit sufletul. Trăiesc între trecut și prezent

de Liana Ganea

”Aș vrea să știu cine a aruncat acest subiect în spațiul public?” Mister deslușit pentru ministrul Barbu în controversa închiderii supermarketurilor în weekend

de Roxana Neagu

Vrea cimitire pe verticală? Monica Tatoiu: Nu vă luați apartamente în aceste blocuri! / Beau când scriu editoriale în care înjur politicienii / I-am învățat și pe elevii mei să bea

de Anca Murgoci

vezi arhiva de editoriale

Copyright 2024 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Mobil
Tabletă
Desktop


cloudnxt2
NoMy - smt4.3.1
pixel