Premierul Trudeau: Un ''obiect neidentificat'' a fost doborât deasupra Canadei

”Am ordonat punerea la pământ a unui obiect neidentificat care a încălcat spaţiul aerian canadian", a scris premierul Trudeau pe Twitter, potrivit Agerpres.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.