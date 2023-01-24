Nominalizările Oscar 2023: Vezi lista completă

Pe 12 martie va avea loc cel mai așteptat eveniment din industria filmului care se va desfășura la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California, scrie EW.com

Cel care va prezenta cea de-a 95-a ediție de decernare a premiilor Oscar va fi Jimmy Kimmel, cunoscutul actor de comedie şi prezentator de talk-show care a fost ales ca gazdă a galei.

Nominalizarile pentru cel mai bun regizor

Martin McDonagh, ”Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan și Daniel Scheinert, ”Everything Everywhere All once”

Steven Spielberg, ”The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, ”TÁR”

Ruben Östlund, ”Triangle of Sadness”

Nominalizarile pentru cel mai bun film

”All Quiet on the Western Front“

”Avatar: The Way of Water“

”The Banshees of Inisherin“

”Elvis“

”Everything Everywhere All at Once

”The Fabelmans“

”Tár“

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun actor

Austin Butler, ”Elvis”

Colin Farrell, ”The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, ”The Whale”

Paul Mescal, ”Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, ”Living”

Nominalizările pentru cea mai bună actriță

Cate Blanchett, ”TÁR”

Ana de Armas, ”Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, ”To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, ”The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, ”Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson, ”The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, ”Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, ”The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, ”The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, ”Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Nominalizările pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Angela Bassett, ”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, ”The Whale”

Kerry Condon, ”The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, ”Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, ”Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, ”All Quiet on the Western Front”

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: ”A Knives Out Mystery”

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, ””Top Gun: Maverick”

Sarah Polley, ”Women Talking”

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun scenariu original

Martin McDonagh, ”The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, ”Everything Everywhere All at Once„

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, ”The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, ”TÁR”

Ruben Östlund, ”Triangle of Sadness”

Nominalizările pentru cea mai bună animație

”Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”

”Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

”Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

”The Sea Beast”

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun documentar





”All That Breathes”

”All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

”Fire of Love”

”A House Made of Splinters”

”Navalny”

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

”The Elephant Whisperers“

”Haulout“

”How Do You Measure a Year? “

”The Martha Mitchell Effect“

”Stranger at the Gate“

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun film străin

”All Quiet on the Western Front“ (Germania)

”Argentina, 1985“ (Argentina)

„Close“ (Belgia)

”EO“ (Polonia)

”The Quiet Girl“ (Irlanda)

Nominalizările pentru machiaj și coafură

”All Quiet on the Western Front“

”The Batman“

”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

”Elvis“

”The Whale“

Nominalizările pentru cea mai bună imagine

”All Quiet on the Western Front“

”Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths“

”Elvis“

”Empire of Light“

”Tár“

Nominalizările pentru design de producţie

”All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

”Babylon“

”Elvis“

”The Fabelmans“

Nominalizările pentru cele mai bune efecte vizuale

”All Quiet on the Western Front“

”Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

Top Gun: Maverick“

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun montaj

”The Banshees of Inisherin“

”Elvis“

”Everything Everywhere All at Once“

”Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

