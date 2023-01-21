Filmul german ''All Quiet On The Western Front'' a primit 14 nominalizări la premiile BAFTA. "The Banshees of Inisherin" și "Everything Everywhere All At Once" vin tare din spate

Cele mai importante stiri   ›   Cultura   ›   Film Alexandru Negrici | 21 ian 2023, 02:11
Lungmetrajul "All Quiet On The Western Front", un remake german al unui film clasic despre ororile războiului, a primit joi după-amiază cele mai multe nominalizări - 14- la ediţia din acest an a premiilor BAFTA, informează Reuters.

 

Potrivit revistei Variety, acest film a egalat recordul de nominalizări primite în istoria premiilor BAFTA de o peliculă realizată în altă limbă decât engleza, care era deţinut până joi de lungmetrajul "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon".

Regizat de Edward Berger şi produs de Netflix în baza romanului omonim publicat în 1928 de scriitorul german Erich Maria Remarque, filmul "All Quiet On The Western Front" va concura la categoriile "cel mai bun film", "cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza", "cel mai bun regizor", "cel mai bun scenariu adaptat", "cel mai bun actor în rol secundar", "cea mai bună coloană sonoră", "cea mai bună distribuţie", "cea mai bună imagine", "cel mai bun montaj", "cea mai bună scenografie", "cele mai bune costume", "cel mai bun machiaj şi coafură", "cel mai bun sunet" şi "cele mai bune efecte vizuale".

Comedia cu accente noir "The Banshees of Inisherin" şi producţia SF despre universuri paralele "Everything Everywhere All At Once" au primit câte 10 nominalizări la ediţia din acest an a premiilor BAFTA.

Pe locul următor în clasamentul filmelor cu cele mai multe nominalizări se află lungmetrajul biografic "Elvis", care va concura la nouă categorii de premii.

Gala de decernare a premiilor BAFTA va avea loc pe 19 februarie la Londra.

Prezentăm mai jos nominalizările anunţate joi după-amiază de actorii Hayley Atwell şi Toheeb Jimoh în categoriile principale ale premiilor decernate de Academia Britanică de Arte ale Filmului şi Televiziunii:

Cel mai bun film: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once", "Tár"

Cel mai bun film britanic: "Aftersun", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Brian And Charles", "Empire of Light", "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande", "Living", "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical", "See How They Run", "The Swimmers", "The Wonder "

Cea mai bună regie: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Edward Berger), "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Martin McDonagh), "Decision To Leave" (Park Chan-wook), "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert), "Tár" (Todd Field), "The Woman King" (Gina Prince-Bythewood)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Cate Blanchett ("Tár"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), Danielle Deadwyler ("Till"), Ana De Armas ("Blonde"), Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"), Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All At Once")

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"), Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Daryl McCormack ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"), Paul Mescal ("Aftersun"), Bill Nighy ("Living")

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Hong Chau ("The Whale"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"), Dolly De Leon ("Triangle of Sadness"), Carey Mulligan ("She Said")

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"), Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse"), Albrecht Schuch ("All Quiet on the Western Front"), Micheal Ward ("Empire of Light)

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Argentina, 1985", "Corsage", "Decision To Leave", "The Quiet GirlDocumentary", "All That Breathes", "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Fire of Love", "Moonage Daydream", "Navalny"

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "Pinocchio", "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On", "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish", "Turning Red"

Trofeul EE Rising Star (votat de public): Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, scrie Agerpres.

