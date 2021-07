Canada: O statuie a Papei Ioan Paul al II-lea a fost vandalizată și patru biserici incendiate / FOTO

O statuie a Papei Ioan Paul al II-lea din orașul canadian Edmonton a fost vandalizată sâmbătra trecută. Poliția investighează cazul.

Some members of our Polish community are hurt & angered by the defacing of John Paul II monument. To some Poles, he’s more than a Saint & Pope. Some consider him a national hero. I’m convinced that he’s been targeted as a symbol of the Roman Catholic Church, not as a Pole #yeg https://t.co/L0P6H9H1by