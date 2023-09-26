Prima femeie din ultimii cinci ani care a condus în Formula 1 - VIDEO

Conform team-ului britanic, evenimentul a avut loc joia trecută, cu ocazia testelor efectuate de Aston Martin pe circuitul Hungaroring de lângă Budapesta.
În vârstă de 28 de ani, Jessica Hawkins este din 2021 pilot ambasador al echipei Aston Martin. Ea se ocupă şi cu cascadoriile, având apariţii în filme precum Fast and Furious şi James Bond, pilotând totodată în W Series.
“This has made every bit of blood, sweat and tears worth it.”— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 26, 2023
Last week, following months of preparation, AMF1 Team Driver Ambassador @1JessicaHawkins drove an #F1 car for the very first time, getting behind the wheel of the AMR21 in a private test at the Hungaroring. pic.twitter.com/nrJalJXlo8
Ultima femeie care s-a aflat la bordul unui monopost de Formula 1 a fost columbianca Tatiana Calderon, în 2018, la Ciudad de Mexico, unde a pilotat un bolid Sauber (actuala echipă Alfa Romeo).
Italianca Lella Lombardi a fost însă ultima care a concurat într-un Mare Premiu de Formula 1, în 1976. De atunci, nicio altă femeie nu s-a aflat pe grila de start a unui Grand Prix în cea mai importantă competiţie automobilistică a planetei, conform Agerpres.
