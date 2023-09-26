Prima femeie din ultimii cinci ani care a condus în Formula 1 - VIDEO

Cele mai importante stiri   ›   Sport   ›   Alte sporturi Cristian Cîșleanu | 26 sep 2023, 14:52
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
Foto: X Jessica Hawkins
Foto: X Jessica Hawkins

Află cine este Jessica Hawkins, prima femeie care a pilotat un monopost de Formula 1 în ultimii cinci ani.

Conform team-ului britanic, evenimentul a avut loc joia trecută, cu ocazia testelor efectuate de Aston Martin pe circuitul Hungaroring de lângă Budapesta.

În vârstă de 28 de ani, Jessica Hawkins este din 2021 pilot ambasador al echipei Aston Martin. Ea se ocupă şi cu cascadoriile, având apariţii în filme precum Fast and Furious şi James Bond, pilotând totodată în W Series.


Ultima femeie care s-a aflat la bordul unui monopost de Formula 1 a fost columbianca Tatiana Calderon, în 2018, la Ciudad de Mexico, unde a pilotat un bolid Sauber (actuala echipă Alfa Romeo).

Italianca Lella Lombardi a fost însă ultima care a concurat într-un Mare Premiu de Formula 1, în 1976. De atunci, nicio altă femeie nu s-a aflat pe grila de start a unui Grand Prix în cea mai importantă competiţie automobilistică a planetei, conform Agerpres.

Google News icon  Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News

Citește articolele cu aceleași etichete:

formula 1
jessica hawkins
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Agitație în coaliție. PNL, luat prin surprindere de naționalizarea Pilonului II de pensii - surse: A existat o singură dată, o discuție. Reacție Marcel Ciolacu

26 sep 2023, 14:37

foto pixabay EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Ce să faci dacă nu reușești să slăbești. 9 sfaturi direct de la...
25 sep 2023, 10:23
Ciolacu, anunțul zilei despre creșterea pensiilor
25 sep 2023, 22:02
Horoscop 25 septembrie: Berbec, Taur, Gemeni, Rac, Leu, Fecioară....
25 sep 2023, 09:39

Te-ar putea interesa

Drumuri modernizate, în județul Giurgiu, prin Programul "Anghel...
26 sep 2023, 14:34
Bărbile lungi sunt mai murdare decât blana de câine. O demonstrează...
26 sep 2023, 14:27
Ce are special un "supervârstnic" și ce poți face ca să devii și tu...
26 sep 2023, 11:33
Cum îți calculezi relația cu banii în funcție de data de naștere....
26 sep 2023, 10:17
Cum scapi de mirosul de usturoi. Alimentul banal care te ajută în...
26 sep 2023, 08:42
Cum scoți petele de fond de ten de pe haine
25 sep 2023, 15:53
DCMedical.ro
Ce este pelicula albă de pe ciocolată. De ce apare și ce se...
26 sep 2023, 09:45
ParintiSiPitici.ro
Cele mai de SUCCES NUME din TREI litere pentru băieți și fete: Sunt...
26 sep 2023, 06:53
RadioDCNews.ro
Naștere neașteptată la concertul lui 50 Cent
26 sep 2023, 09:59
RadioDCNews.ro
Melodii celebre ale artiștilor cenzurate sau interzise din diverse...
26 sep 2023, 09:59
EVZ.ro
Dezastru în Sănătate. România de Lumea a Treia....
26 sep 2023, 15:28
StiriDiaspora.ro
Horoscop, 27 septembrie 2023: Taur, evită evenimentele zgomotoase;...
26 sep 2023, 09:32
Astrosens.ro
Ce aduce Sezonul Balanței pentru fiecare zodie/ascendent până...
24 sep 2023, 19:49
DCMedical.ro
9 supe pe care să le mănânci când ești bolnav. Retete...
26 sep 2023, 09:45
ParintiSiPitici.ro
Cele 27 de TIPURI de IUBIRE pe care le poți simți, conform...
26 sep 2023, 06:53
EVZ.ro
Ema Oprișan de la Insula Iubirii, afectată de naștere. Cum a fost...
26 sep 2023, 15:28
DCBusiness.ro
Mircea Coșea: FMI, ca un animal de pradă, a adulmecat mirosul...
26 sep 2023, 15:22
StiriDiaspora.ro
Gogonelele preparate în stil coreean sunt o gustare rapidă și...
26 sep 2023, 09:32
Spectacola.ro
Cum îți calculezi cifra banilor, în funcție de data...
26 sep 2023, 11:54
DCBusiness.ro
ChatGPT a învățat să vorbească. Pentru ce este utilă această...
26 sep 2023, 15:22
DefenseRomania.ro
Rusia a scos din depozite mii de tancuri sovietice pentru a le...
13 aug 2023, 13:54
Spectacola.ro
Coaja și sâmburii, cea mai sănătoasă parte din struguri....
26 sep 2023, 11:54
Astrosens.ro
Horoscop 2024 pentru TOATE zodiile. Lecții, surprize, zâmbete...
24 sep 2023, 19:49
DefenseRomania.ro
Continuă seria duelurilor aeriene pe cerul Siriei | Acţiunile...
13 aug 2023, 13:54
Dieta cu limonadă a lui Beyonce te scapă de colăcei în doar câteva...
25 sep 2023, 15:25
"Voi lupta până la ultima picătură de sânge pe care o am în corp!"....
25 sep 2023, 14:34
Cum va arăta lumea în 2050. Chat GPT spune că vom mânca mai multe...
25 sep 2023, 11:13
Hachiko de România! Un câine păzește mormântul stăpânului său, în...
24 sep 2023, 16:21
O focă a îmbrățișat un scafandru. Imaginile au strâns milioane de...
23 sep 2023, 08:32
Horoscop octombrie 2023. "Explozie" în viața unei zodii. Decizii...
22 sep 2023, 18:17
Cheloo, surpriză în timpul filmărilor de la iUmor: "A făcut ceea ce...
22 sep 2023, 16:22
George Buhnici, primul interviu după scandalul din 2022: "Acela a...
21 sep 2023, 22:52
Pisica nu mai face la litieră? Iată ce probleme ar putea avea
21 sep 2023, 23:49
Florin Dumitrescu, luat prin surprindere în timpul filmărilor de la...
21 sep 2023, 16:34
Cum puteți să scăpați de stres printr-o metodă simplă și ieftină
20 sep 2023, 22:15
De ce ne plac atât de mult cartofii prăjiți
20 sep 2023, 23:33
Valentin Gherguț, sacrificii pentru un vis. De trei ani, de la...
20 sep 2023, 17:06
De ce ne bântuie gândurile înainte de somn și cum putem să ne...
19 sep 2023, 23:15
De ce tresărim în somn
19 sep 2023, 23:27
De ce nu e bine să dormi în pat cu animalele de companie
19 sep 2023, 22:23
Scheletul unui dinozaur rar, scos la licitație. Cu cât s-ar putea...
19 sep 2023, 21:29
De ce nu e bine să mănânci ouă seara
19 sep 2023, 20:45
6 ceaiuri care vă relaxează înainte de somn
19 sep 2023, 20:55
Jurații de la "Chefi la cuțite", puși la grea încercare de...
19 sep 2023, 18:09
Un câine maidanez a stat în același loc timp de șapte ani. O...
19 sep 2023, 17:34
Trei băuturi mai bune decât cafeaua. Te trezesc instant
19 sep 2023, 17:00
Cum scăpăm de astenia de toamnă
19 sep 2023, 16:32
Cum să-ți îngrijești pisica în primele zile după ce ai sterilizat-o
18 sep 2023, 23:23
Labrador, salvat după ce a fost lăsat să moară într-o maşină...
18 sep 2023, 16:44
Cum să pari mai deștept
17 sep 2023, 23:04
Jurații de la Chefi la cuțite, provocați de Andreea Raicu în fața...
17 sep 2023, 17:23
Ai o zi proastă? Dă play la acest video! Ai mai văzut atâta bucurie...
16 sep 2023, 21:39
Cum îți pui singur parchetul. Metoda explicată pas cu pas
16 sep 2023, 15:36
Cele mai bune ceaiuri pentru concentrare și studiu
15 sep 2023, 09:57
Sorin Bontea a pus mâna pe "bombă". Ștefania, iubita lui Speak, l-a...
14 sep 2023, 13:59
Momentul adorabil când un husky îi arată unui cățel cu trei...
14 sep 2023, 09:46
Ce să faci imediat dacă ți-a rămas un os de pește în gât
13 sep 2023, 14:30
Bat clopote de nuntă la Chefi la cuțite. ”Mă voi căsători în scurt...
12 sep 2023, 14:58
Astenia de toamnă. Există cu adevărat sau e doar o afecțiune...
12 sep 2023, 12:59
De ce nu e bine să-ți hrănești câinele doar cu boabe
12 sep 2023, 12:03
Îmbrăcămintea inteligentă, un nou program guvernamental de milioane...
12 sep 2023, 10:17
Trending YouTube la început de an școlar. Unde s-a ajuns: A apărut...
11 sep 2023, 20:32
Cum scoți petele de must de pe haine
11 sep 2023, 15:40
Unde se află cel mai bătrân șoarece din lume. A intrat deja în...
11 sep 2023, 15:10
Jurații de la Chefi la cuțite, la un pas de blocaj, în timpul...
11 sep 2023, 13:26
Chefi la cuțite. Patrizia Paglieri se ia la întrecere cu jurații
11 sep 2023, 09:05
Momentul când un urs cu trei picioare dă buzna într-o locuință. Ce...
08 sep 2023, 20:34
Îţi latră câinele în casă şi supără vecinii? Cum îl dezveţi singur,...
07 sep 2023, 22:52
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play

Cele mai noi știri

acum 3 minute
APAPR respinge eliminarea obligativităţii Pilonului II de pensii private. ”Mecanismul propus este menit să distrugă”
acum 8 minute
Șefa de cabinet a lui Dumitru Buzatu ar fi leşinat în momentul arestării acestuia
acum 16 minute
Hans Niemann, maestru de șah, neagă că a folosit o jucărie sexuală pentru a trișa
acum 16 minute
S-a aprins martorul Check Engine? Un mecanic spune câţi kilometri mai poţi merge cu maşina
acum 23 de minute
“Viața mea”, de Golda Meir - Despre decizii politice în vreme de război și cum rămân înscrise în istorie, la lansarea volumului autobiografic 
acum 28 de minute
Ministerul Sănătății. Peste 14.000 de cazuri de COVID-19, peste 1.100 de internați și 27 de decese în ultima săptămână
acum 33 de minute
Ai animale? Iată cum poți obține fonduri europene pentru ferma ta
acum 37 de minute
Românii care pleacă în vacanţă în străinătate ar putea plăti un euro pentru... susţinerea turismului românesc

Cele mai citite știri

pe 25 Septembrie 2023
Ce să faci dacă nu reușești să slăbești. 9 sfaturi direct de la nutriționist: "Rămâi la 2 kg pierdute pe lună"
pe 25 Septembrie 2023
Ciolacu, anunțul zilei despre creșterea pensiilor
pe 25 Septembrie 2023
Horoscop 25 septembrie: Berbec, Taur, Gemeni, Rac, Leu, Fecioară. Zodia care "se vinde", astăzi. Alta încasează bani grămadă
pe 25 Septembrie 2023
Azur a cântat din nou pentru brăileni, după 10 ani. Nelu Vlad a lansat, în premieră, piesa "Podul lui Tudose", dedicată Podului de peste Dunăre
pe 25 Septembrie 2023
Un preot a sedat și agresat sexual mai multe femei, totul în timp ce filma
DC Media Group Audience
val-valcu Veto față de Austria la Bruxelles: România nu se răzbună, ci apără NATO

de Val Vâlcu

val-valcu Patronul firmei de transport care a ucis cinci oameni pe A1, de neatins

de Val Vâlcu

Facebook Ana Maria Păcuraru Ana Maria Păcuraru: Priorități distorsionate - cum suntem amăgiți de scandalurile de corupție, în timp ce România se prăbușește financiar

de Ana Maria Păcuraru

vezi arhiva de editoriale
Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2023 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Mobil
Tabletă
Desktop


cloudnxt3
NoMy - smt4.3.1