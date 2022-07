Lucian Bode, întâlnire cu Ylva Johansson, comisarul european pentru afaceri interne: Pași făcuți către aderarea deplină la Schengen / foto

Lucian Bode a avut o întrevedere cu Ylva Johansson, comisarul pentru afaceri interne al Uniunii Europene.

Thank you to ???????? Minister Lucian Bode @MAIRomania for today’s discussion ahead of 11 July @EU2022_CZ #JHA Council meeting in Prague ????????



Positive, and impressive, updates on:



▪️the help provided to those fleeing war in Ukraine

▪️steps taken towards full Schengen accession. pic.twitter.com/Ng86rVCr1H