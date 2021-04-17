Noi imagini de la înmormântarea Prințului Philip. Cum a fost surprinsă Regina Elisabeta a II-a: Singură după 73 de ani / galerie foto

Cele mai importante stiri   ›   Stiri   ›   Internațional Andrada Oana | 17 apr 2021 / 17:34
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
Foto: Instagram / Royal Family
Foto: Instagram / Royal Family

Sâmbătă, 17 aprilie, au loc funeraliile Prințului Philip, soțul Reginei Elisabeta. 

Prințul Philip, Ducele de Edinburgh și soțul reginei Elisabeta a II-a, este înmormântat sâmbătă, 17 aprilie, la Capela St George din castelul Windsor, într-o ceremonie restrânsă participă doar 30 de persoane. Cetăţenii din Windsor au venit încă de la primele ore ale zilei să-i aducă un omagiu prinţului Philip.

Prinţul, soţul reginei Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii, a încetat din viaţă vineri, 9 aprilie, la vârsta de 99 de ani. Philip, duce de Edinburgh, conte de Merioneth şi baron de Greenwich, cunoscut şi sub numele Philip Mountbatten, s-a născut pe 10 iunie 1921 în Corfu, Grecia, şi a deţinut titlul de prinţ al Greciei şi Danemarcei. 

Moartea Ducelui de Edinburgh a lăsat "un gol imens" în viaţa suveranei, ei fiind căsătoriți din 1947.

FOTO de la funeraliile Prințului Philip 

Vezi funeraliile LIVE

Tagurile articolului:

castelul windsor
inmormantare
printul philip
regina elisabeta
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Vizita lui Cîțu la Cluj. Ce nu s-a văzut la TV / Galerie FOTO

17 apr, 18:08

EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Liiceanu: M-am îndrăgostit de Vlad Voiculescu. E angelic şi l-am...
16 apr, 16:27
Rafila, confirmat de președintele SRATI. Voiculescu a mințit din...
17 apr, 09:04
Voiculescu a dat un răspuns greu de înțeles despre sacrificarea...
16 apr, 22:11

Te-ar putea interesa

Lidia Fecioru: Am avut vreo 30 de kilograme în plus
15 apr, 15:38
Mihai Bendeac: Ăsta a fost un vot de protest!
14 apr, 21:58
Rămâi perplex. Cum arată acest tânăr după nouă operații / video:...
14 apr, 16:57
Adela Popescu: Simțeam că o să mor dacă nu mănânc compot de vișine....
13 apr, 19:22
Videoclip suprarealist și hilar cu o șoferiță care încearcă să...
13 apr, 18:59
Specialist Feng Shui, previziunile lunii aprilie: Lucrurile chiar...
13 apr, 16:13
DCBusiness.ro
Vaccinul Pfizer. Israelienii au descoperit ceva DUREROS
17 apr, 18:22
DCBusiness.ro
Promisiunea Reginei Elisabeta care dă TOTUL PESTE CAP
17 apr, 18:22
DCBusiness.ro
Prințul William a decis să RENUNȚE. Are MOTIVELE lui
17 apr, 18:22
Cum poți să refolosești pliculețele de ceai. Un real ajutor!
13 apr, 10:23
DCMedical.ro
De ce să pui căpșunile în apă cu sare: efectul la care nu...
17 apr, 12:30
DCMedical.ro
Neurochirurgul Vlad Ciurea: Efectele FANTASTICE ale postului asupra...
17 apr, 12:30
O gorilă a devenit consilier amoros ajutând un tânăr să decidă ce...
12 apr, 20:04
De ce să ungi șniţelele cu oţet și ulei înainte de-a le prăji....
10 apr, 08:00
EVZ.ro
Ion Ţiriac a spus multe despre Simona Halep, dar anunţul de acum e...
17 apr, 15:35
EVZ.ro
Leacul care ne-ar putea proteja de Covid-19. Se poate dizolva...
17 apr, 15:35
Radu Almăşan (Bosquito), apariţie rară la TV. ”Când a apărut, am...
09 apr, 10:44
VIDEO de neratat cu prima întâlnire dintre un papagal și un câine
09 apr, 09:57
DefenseRomania.ro
Erdogan a DECIS. Ce va face Turcia în cazul unui RĂZBOI...
17 apr, 14:37
DefenseRomania.ro
Fără precedent de la prăbușirea URSS! Putin a ordonat unui număr...
17 apr, 14:37
StiriDiaspora.ro
Horoscopul săptămânii 18 - 24 aprilie 2021. Soarele și Mercur...
17 apr, 12:34
StiriDiaspora.ro
Szarlotka, plăcinta poloneză cu mere. Acest desert fabulos îi...
17 apr, 12:34
DefenseRomania.ro
A fost prevestit dezastrul în teritoriile ocupate de Rusia...
17 apr, 14:37
DefenseRomania.ro
Declarație halucinantă: „Am informații clare că R. Moldova se...
17 apr, 14:37
DCBusiness.ro
Vaccinurile COVID-19 devin APĂ DE PLOAIE, susțin 77 de experți
17 apr, 18:22
DCMedical.ro
10 VITAMINE pentru o piele sănătoasă și în ce alimente le...
17 apr, 12:30
DCMedical.ro
Cancerul de tiroidă, 6 SIMPTOME rare și ciudate pe care să nu le...
17 apr, 12:30
Spectacola.ro
Femeia CAPRICORN. Modul în care iubește și vrea să fie...
17 apr, 16:08
Spectacola.ro
Camelia Mitoșeru, noi detalii despre starea de sănătate. Cum a...
17 apr, 16:08
Trucuri pentru sarmale. Nutriționistul Mihaela Bilic vine cu toate...
09 apr, 08:42
De ce să ții cotletul în apă cu oțet, înainte de a-l găti. Trucul...
07 apr, 17:11
Voropchievici, lista celor cinci lucruri pe care să nu le împrumuți...
05 apr, 15:04
Sfaturi din feng-shui pentru prosperitate: Cum să faci să ai mereu...
03 apr, 10:10
De ce să lași aluatul de clătite la frigider înainte de a-l pune în...
31 Martie, 10:05
Petr Kellner, patronul PRO TV, a murit. Cine va prelua compania PPF...
30 Martie, 11:14
Ce trebuie să faci ca peștele să nu se fărâmițeze la prăjit. Trucul...
30 Martie, 09:48
Românii au talent, 29 martie 2021. Raisa Chiribuță, GOLDEN BUZZ de...
30 Martie, 00:18
Andrea Filip, terapeut, vine cu practici pentru rezistența la noile...
29 Martie, 17:01
Antrenamentul cardio acasă. Cori Grămescu: Primul lucru asupra...
29 Martie, 12:00
VIDEO VIRAL: Cum arată un câine care a mâncat o albină
27 Martie, 21:38
Secretul portofelului plin. Cum să ai bani în permanență
25 Martie, 11:05
Imaginile care îți vor aduce lacrimi de emoție. Iubirea în stare...
24 Martie, 22:39
Radu Tudor, banc tare cu un francez, un german și un român la...
23 Martie, 19:54
Horoscop Berbec, Taur, Gemeni, Rac, Leu. O zodie are ocazia să...
23 Martie, 09:13
Chef Scărlătescu, fără cuvinte după apariția unei concurente. ”Nu a...
22 Martie, 14:11
Emisiune nouă la TV. Teo, Vio, Costel și Dan Badea, surpriză totală
22 Martie, 11:11
Cum folosești apa de la aerul condiționat la flori. Vei fi mulțumit
21 Martie, 17:31
Asteroidul 2001 FO32 trece azi în apropierea Pământului
21 Martie, 17:10
Burlacul, Antena 1. 14 fete se luptă pentru inima lui Andi
19 Martie, 10:38
Lidia Fecioru: Oglinda nu are ce căuta în dormitor
18 Martie, 21:24
Exponat unic în lume la Muzeul de Istorie din Galați
17 Martie, 11:23
O provocare stârnește controverse pe TikTok: ”Sunetul care poate fi...
16 Martie, 22:02
Cum îți faci încălțămintea de piele impermeabilă. Metode naturale...
16 Martie, 10:06
Post Paști 2021. Lidia Fecioru şi Mihai Voropchievici: Nu te uita...
15 Martie, 19:12
Carmen Brumă, lista de cumpărături pentru un post sănătos și fără...
15 Martie, 17:19
Cum cureți arsura și grăsimea de pe tăvile de copt. Trei soluții...
12 Martie, 17:03
Cum cureți un tuci de aluminiu. Două soluții eficiente
11 Martie, 23:37
Cum faci să-ți iasă pastrama fragedă. Trucul simplu
11 Martie, 19:14
Unde se montează centrala termică. Locul strict interzis
11 Martie, 17:05
Luna Nouă în Pești de pe 13 martie e diferită. Ce înseamnă acest...
11 Martie, 07:48
Găluște pufoase pentru supă. Rețetă transmisă de trei generații
11 Martie, 07:29
Carnea pentru șnitele se ține în lapte cu usturoi, timp de două...
10 Martie, 20:27
Cum faci să înflorească din nou orhideea. Metoda eficientă de...
10 Martie, 16:29
Farsă de proporții pentru Mihai Bendeac. Totul a fost filmat
10 Martie, 10:21
Cum cureți părul de animale de pe covor și canapea. Metode eficiente
09 Martie, 16:31
Cum instalezi CORECT mașina de spălat. Tot ce trebuie să știi
09 Martie, 16:15
Zambile în ghiveci. Cum le îngrijești și unde trebuie să le ții...
08 Martie, 17:43
Cum se depozitează CORECT pâinea. Așa o vei păstra proaspătă mult timp
08 Martie, 16:05
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play

Cele mai noi știri

acum 9 minute
Dumitru Dragomir știe câți bani are Gigi Becali
acum 27 de minute
Vizita lui Cîțu la Cluj. Ce nu s-a văzut la TV / Galerie FOTO
acum 33 de minute
Vrei să-ți schimbi permisul după căsătorie? Doar într-o singură situație e nevoie de fișa medicală
acum 34 de minute
Imagine cu William și Harry la funeraliile prinţului Philip. Au avut o relaţie tensionată în ultima vreme
acum 43 de minute
Tabel români vaccinați cu Pfizer, Moderna și AstraZeneca - 17 aprilie 2021
acum 46 de minute
Gabriela Ruse: Sunt foarte fericită că am reuşit să câştig primul meu meci pentru România
acum 50 de minute
Rețeta de sarmale a lui Sorin Bontea. Un truc e de a pune în amestec și o ceșcuță de apă rece
acum 1 ora 2 minute
Noi imagini de la înmormântarea Prințului Philip. Cum a fost surprinsă Regina Elisabeta a II-a: Singură după 73 de ani / galerie foto

Cele mai citite știri

pe 16 Aprilie 2021
Liiceanu: M-am îndrăgostit de Vlad Voiculescu. E angelic şi l-am băgat în edificiul meu
acum 9 ore 31 minute
Rafila, confirmat de președintele SRATI. Voiculescu a mințit din nou. Gaură de finanțare la ATI
pe 16 Aprilie 2021
Voiculescu a dat un răspuns greu de înțeles despre sacrificarea Andreei Moldovan. După pauza de publicitate, s-a sucit
pe 16 Aprilie 2021
Rareș Bogdan, după declarațiile lui Voiculescu: Să nu reacționeze nimeni la acuzaţiile lui! Nu mai e de joacă
pe 16 Aprilie 2021
Procentele politicienilor. Sondaj BCS: Ponta, persoana cea mai potrivită să fie premier. Îi suflă în ceafă Cîțu




Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2021 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: publicitate@dcnews.ro
Mobil
Tabletă
Desktop


cloudnxt1
NoMy