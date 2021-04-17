Noi imagini de la înmormântarea Prințului Philip. Cum a fost surprinsă Regina Elisabeta a II-a: Singură după 73 de ani / galerie foto

Prințul Philip, Ducele de Edinburgh și soțul reginei Elisabeta a II-a, este înmormântat sâmbătă, 17 aprilie, la Capela St George din castelul Windsor, într-o ceremonie restrânsă participă doar 30 de persoane. Cetăţenii din Windsor au venit încă de la primele ore ale zilei să-i aducă un omagiu prinţului Philip.

Prinţul, soţul reginei Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii, a încetat din viaţă vineri, 9 aprilie, la vârsta de 99 de ani. Philip, duce de Edinburgh, conte de Merioneth şi baron de Greenwich, cunoscut şi sub numele Philip Mountbatten, s-a născut pe 10 iunie 1921 în Corfu, Grecia, şi a deţinut titlul de prinţ al Greciei şi Danemarcei.

Moartea Ducelui de Edinburgh a lăsat "un gol imens" în viaţa suveranei, ei fiind căsătoriți din 1947.

FOTO de la funeraliile Prințului Philip

The funeral for Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, began with a procession. A Land Rover carried his coffin, followed on foot by his children, other members of the royal family and royal aides. https://t.co/pF64RpNkq4 pic.twitter.com/kSDpg9IyxL — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2021

The four choir members singing at Prince Philip’s funeral are all doing such an amazing job. Must be a challenge to know that the world will be watching just the four of them ???????? #HRHPrincePhilip #GodSaveTheQueen #PrincePhilipFuneral pic.twitter.com/wdGYM3GmIR — CH (@OfficialCWH) April 17, 2021

Photos of Prince William and Prince Harry appearing together for the first time in over a year for their grandfather's funeral. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/mWh5o8uLM8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge at Prince Philip‘s funeral ???? pic.twitter.com/yAKc2qVEFd — ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@cambridgecrown) April 17, 2021

My heart goes out to the Queen. She would be feeling so lonely. It is the most cruel thing that could have happened to her. Utterly heartbreaking. ????#PrincePhilipfuneral #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/k02UZPtcFN — ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????✨ (@things_royal) April 17, 2021

The hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, and the royal family arrive at St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip.



???? Hannah McKay / Pool / Reuters pic.twitter.com/qORPs6ESdC — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 17, 2021

The Queen wears Queen Mary’s Richmond Brooch, inherited from her grandmother, at the funeral of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. #DukeofEdinburgh pic.twitter.com/5NCoL6YJT6 — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) April 17, 2021

Among the floral tributes to #PrincePhilip outside St George’s Chapel are wreaths from the King and Queen of Norway, the King and Queen of Sweden, the Queen of Denmark, the King and Queen of the Netherlands and Princess Beatrix, and the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg. pic.twitter.com/i88zCA3lrr — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) April 17, 2021

Vezi funeraliile LIVE