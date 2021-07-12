EURO 2020: Astea-s cele mai tari glume după Italia - Anglia! Râzi de mori!

Englezii s-au ambiționat și au folosit sintagma „It's coming home” (n.r., trofeul revine în patria fotbalului) pe durata Campionatului European, iar înfrângerea din ultimul act al turneului a fost dureroasă. Tocmai de aceea, internauții nu au stat pe gânduri și au făcut glume pe seama mai multor faze din partidă și nu numai.

Întreaga lume contra Angliei

Bonucci, sperietoarea englezilor

Bonucci to the camera after Italy win:



“It's coming home! It's coming home!” pic.twitter.com/J9TeIue5P9 — New Memes (@Sarcasm_Station) July 11, 2021

Partidul Conservatori din Marea Britanie nu are cu ce să facă propagandă, după înfrângere

When you realised #Italy saved you from weeks of tories propaganda #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/rxLbm24AFT — DG MEME ???????? (@meme_ec) July 11, 2021

Traducere: Când te gândești că Italia te-a salvat de săptămâni de propagandă a conservatorilor.

Cu cine a ținut fiecare țară

“Who are you supporting in the Euros 2020 Final between Italy and England?” pic.twitter.com/E7wuzETdZq — memes (@MemesCentraI) July 11, 2021

Saka, demn de „Crearea lui Adam”

Congratulations #Italy!

We used Pile to keep the best pics and memes ⚽️



#ItalyEngland pic.twitter.com/XEYl7iNdMC — Pile App (@pile_app) July 11, 2021

Unde-i trofeul?

Traducere: Anglia a inventat fotbalul. Unde-i trofeul?

Fanii englezi se ascund de glumele făcute pe seama lor

Italy wins pic.twitter.com/QkQ9YFOcVA — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) July 12, 2021

Ce fac englezii când bat italienii penalti

Wembley when England vs Italy goes to penalties pic.twitter.com/QFW8XBTgqt — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) July 11, 2021

No more „It's coming home”