EURO 2020: Astea-s cele mai tari glume după Italia - Anglia! Râzi de mori!

12 iul 2021 / 08:50
Italia petrece după câștigarea EURO 2020
Italia petrece după câștigarea EURO 2020

Italia a învins Anglia la loviturile de departajare, duminică noaptea, iar internauții nu au stat pe gânduri și s-au apucat de glume.

Englezii s-au ambiționat și au folosit sintagma „It's coming home” (n.r., trofeul revine în patria fotbalului) pe durata Campionatului European, iar înfrângerea din ultimul act al turneului a fost dureroasă. Tocmai de aceea, internauții nu au stat pe gânduri și au făcut glume pe seama mai multor faze din partidă și nu numai.

Întreaga lume contra Angliei

Bonucci, sperietoarea englezilor

Partidul Conservatori din Marea Britanie nu are cu ce să facă propagandă, după înfrângere

Traducere: Când te gândești că Italia te-a salvat de săptămâni de propagandă a conservatorilor.

Cu cine a ținut fiecare țară

Saka, demn de „Crearea lui Adam”

Unde-i trofeul?

Traducere: Anglia a inventat fotbalul. Unde-i trofeul?

Fanii englezi se ascund de glumele făcute pe seama lor

Ce fac englezii când bat italienii penalti

No more „It's coming home”

