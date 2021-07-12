EURO 2020: Astea-s cele mai tari glume după Italia - Anglia! Râzi de mori!

Englezii s-au ambiționat și au folosit sintagma „It's coming home” (n.r., trofeul revine în patria fotbalului) pe durata Campionatului European, iar înfrângerea din ultimul act al turneului a fost dureroasă. Tocmai de aceea, internauții nu au stat pe gânduri și au făcut glume pe seama mai multor faze din partidă și nu numai.
Întreaga lume contra Angliei
Italy, please win pic.twitter.com/mLYzttlpqf— memes (@MemesCentraI) July 11, 2021
Bonucci, sperietoarea englezilor
Bonucci to the camera after Italy win:— New Memes (@Sarcasm_Station) July 11, 2021
“It's coming home! It's coming home!” pic.twitter.com/J9TeIue5P9
Partidul Conservatori din Marea Britanie nu are cu ce să facă propagandă, după înfrângere
When you realised #Italy saved you from weeks of tories propaganda #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/rxLbm24AFT— DG MEME ???????? (@meme_ec) July 11, 2021
Traducere: Când te gândești că Italia te-a salvat de săptămâni de propagandă a conservatorilor.
Cu cine a ținut fiecare țară
“Who are you supporting in the Euros 2020 Final between Italy and England?” pic.twitter.com/E7wuzETdZq— memes (@MemesCentraI) July 11, 2021
Saka, demn de „Crearea lui Adam”
Congratulations #Italy!— Pile App (@pile_app) July 11, 2021
We used Pile to keep the best pics and memes ⚽️
#ItalyEngland pic.twitter.com/XEYl7iNdMC
Unde-i trofeul?
One of the best meme of this euro2020 final. So proud to be italian. Credits in the picture. ????????????????????????#euro2020 #Azzurri #Italy #ThreeLions #ItalyVsEngFinal #VivoAzzurro #meme #memes pic.twitter.com/BrkGm2wPhs— TheCarnack (@CarnackT) July 12, 2021
Traducere: Anglia a inventat fotbalul. Unde-i trofeul?
Fanii englezi se ascund de glumele făcute pe seama lor
Italy wins pic.twitter.com/QkQ9YFOcVA— my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) July 12, 2021
Ce fac englezii când bat italienii penalti
Wembley when England vs Italy goes to penalties pic.twitter.com/QFW8XBTgqt— Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) July 11, 2021
No more „It's coming home”
ENGLAND VS ITALY MEMES | IT'S COMING ROME MEMES | ITALY VS ENGLAND MEMES— JnMadness ???????? (@JnMadnessYT) July 12, 2021
???? https://t.co/8MxRXsWWry #EnglandVsItaly #ENGITA #YouTube #Memes #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 #ItalyVsEngland #ItsComingHome #ItsComingRome #Chellini #ForzaAzzurri #Rashford #Euros2021 #Donnarumma #Bonucci pic.twitter.com/zddTrNGcLa