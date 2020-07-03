Subcategorii în Stiri

A fost un sportiv în cea mai bună formă a vieții sale. Covid-19 aproape l-a ucis

Foto ilustrativ
Foto ilustrativ

Viața unui sportiv s-a schimbat total după ce s-a infectat cu noul coronavirus. 

Când Ahmad Ayyad, un bărbat în vârstă de 40 de ani din Washington, DC, Statele Unite ale Americii, s-a trezit, era în delir. Nu și-a dat seama unde se afla, de ce are un tub pe gât sau când și-a hrănit ultima dată câinele, scrie CNN. 

A fost sportiv de 215 kilograme, cu mușchi cizelați și o putere uluitoare. Arăta complet diferit înainte ca noul coronavirus să îl pună la pământ. 

Ayyad este un supraviețuitor al coronavirusului

 

Medicii l-au pus în comă indusă timp de 25 de zile pentru a-i salva viața.

Totul a început cu un sentiment copleșitor de slăbiciune. Într-o săptămână, toată viața sa se schimbase. A fost epuizat doar de la urcarea unor scări, de la gătit sau condus. Apoi au venit tusea și strănutul. În cele din urmă, a fost o febră mare, pierderea totală de energie și de poftă de mâncare și o dificultate de respirație.

Ayyad a crezut că are gripă. Dar un prieten l-a îndemnat să meargă la spital. A fost testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus. 

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Three weeks ago I woke up, 60lbs lighter, and reached for my phone to find 1,000 text messages of prayers. I had no clue what they were for. The last thing I could remember was walking into to the hospital because I thought I had the flu. My college friend Omar, a doctor in the hospital, sat by my bedside and explained everything that happened to me. I'd spent 25 days in an induced coma, with doctors informing my parents that I probably wouldn’t make through each night. I did have the flu, then contracted #covid19, and finally was infected with pneumonia. Miraculously, I survived. I thank God for my recovery. And I thank the strength and prayers of my parents, family, and friends. Thank you for your 1,000 prayers because without them i don’t think I would have made it. Special thanks to @deenasr for calling the hospital every night with my parents to check up on me, to help ease the pain and give my parents hope that I would make it out. Love you Doonz! #thankyou #beatcovid19 #hamdillah #survivor #thankgod #coronavirus #johnhopkinshospital #alive #breathe

O postare distribuită de Ahmad Ayyad (@ahmadbird) pe

