Oscar 2020. Lista completă anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

Cel mai bun film
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Cel mai bun regizor
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Cel mai bun scenariu original
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Cel mai bun film străin
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Franţa)
Pain and Glory (Spania)
Parasite (Coreea de Sud)
Cel mai bun design de producţie
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Cel mai bun montaj de film
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Cinematografie (regie de imagine)
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cele mai bune costume
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Machiaj şi coafură
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cel mai bun nontaj de sunet
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)
I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin)
Klaus (Sergio Pablos)
Missing Link (Chris Butler)
Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley)
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj Live-Action
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Cel mai bun documentar lungmetraj
American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St.Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Cel mai bun cântec original
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - "Toy Story 4"
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
"I'm Standing With You" - "Breakthrough"
"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"
"Stand Up" - "Harriet"
Joker, cele mai multe nominalizări
Drama „Joker", regizată de Todd Phillips, a primit 11 nominalizări la Oscar, inclusiv la categoriile „cel mai bun film", „cel mai bun regizor" şi „cel mai bun actor în rol principal" (Joaquin Phoenix).
Lungmetrajul este urmat de „The Irishman" (r. Martin Scorsese), „Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (r. Quentin Tarantino) şi de „1917" (r. Sam Mendes), cu câte zece selecţii.