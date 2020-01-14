Categorii in Cultura


Cultura

Oscar 2020. Lista completă anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

Crişan Andreescu / 14 ian 2020 / 10:10 Salveaza PDF Comentarii

Nominalizările celei de-a 92-a ediție a galei premiilor Oscar, care va avea loc pe 9 februarie, au fost anunțate luni, de actorii Issa Rae și John Cho.

Cel mai bun film

1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Cea mai bună actriță  în rol principal

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Cel mai bun regizor

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Cel mai bun scenariu original

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Cel mai bun film străin

Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Franţa)
Pain and Glory (Spania)
Parasite (Coreea de Sud)

Cel mai bun design de producţie

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Cel mai bun montaj de film

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematografie (regie de imagine)

1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cele mai bune costume

Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women

Machiaj şi coafură

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cel mai bun nontaj de sunet

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)
I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin)
Klaus (Sergio Pablos)
Missing Link (Chris Butler)
Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj Live-Action

Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

Cel mai bun documentar lungmetraj

American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St.Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cel mai bun cântec original

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - "Toy Story 4"
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
"I'm Standing With You" - "Breakthrough"
"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"
"Stand Up" - "Harriet"

Joker, cele mai multe nominalizări


Drama „Joker", regizată de Todd Phillips, a primit 11 nominalizări la Oscar, inclusiv la categoriile „cel mai bun film", „cel mai bun regizor" şi „cel mai bun actor în rol principal" (Joaquin Phoenix).

Lungmetrajul este urmat de „The Irishman" (r. Martin Scorsese), „Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (r. Quentin Tarantino) şi de „1917" (r. Sam Mendes), cu câte zece selecţii.

