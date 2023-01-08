Ce titluri vor părăsi Netflix în luna ianuarie?

FOTO: Pexels
Lista titlurilor care vor fi scoase de pe platforma Netflix România, în luna ianuarie 2023.

13 Going on 30

After Earth

American Gangster

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Constantine

Dead Silence

Edge of Tomorrow

Ex Machina

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

I Feel Pretty

King Kong

Ocean's Eleven

Prisoners

RED 2

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

SistersSnow White & the Huntsman

Superstore: Sezonul 1-6

Ted

Ted 2

The Covenant

The Green Mile

The Interpreter

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Lucky One

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Ninth GateThe Polar Express

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Talented Mr. RipleyTower Heist

TrainwreckTroy

Ordinary Love

VEZI AICI CE TITLURI APAR ÎN LUNA IANUARIE, PE NETFLIX

