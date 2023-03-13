"Everything Everywhere All at Once", premiul pentru cel mai bun film, la Oscar 2023. Irina Margareta Nistor: Nu sunt mulțumită. Made in China. Asta a înduioşat foarte tare

Sursa foto: Facebook Everything Everywhere All At Once

Irina Margareta Nistor a comentat marele câștigător de la Oscar 2023 - "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

"Nu sunt mulţumită, categoric. Dar ştii cum e... Orice produs este made in China. Ştiu, mă rog, asta e făcut în America. Cei doi regizori au un Oscar şi pentru montaj. Este, aşa, un fel de nebunie totală. Pe de altă parte, aveau şanse să ia (n.r. premiul pentru cel mai bun film) pentru că se refereau la refugiaţi, la imigranţi şi asta a înduioşat foarte tare. De altfel, mai toţi aveau în piept fundiţa aceea albastră care era tocmai pentru refugiaţi. Şi era că uite pot să facă totuşi carieră. Este un film despre viaţa omului de zi cu zi. Este o tipă care are o spălătorie şi reuşeşte cu greu să se ţină la suprafaţă şi, în plus, mai trebuie să depună şi impozitul", a spus Irina Margareta Nistor, la Antena 3.

CÂȘTIGĂTORII GALEI OSCAR 2023

CEL MAI BUN FILM: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

CEL MAI BUN REGIZOR: Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ: Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everwhere All at Once')

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR ÎN ROL SECUNDAR: Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ ÎN ROL SECUNDAR: Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

CEL MAI BUN SCENARIU: 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

CEL MAI BUN MONTAJ: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

CEL MAI BUN SCENARIU ADAPTAT: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

CEL MAI BUN FILM INTERNAȚIONAL: 'All Quiet On The Western Front' (Germania)

CEL MAI BUN FILM DE ANIMAȚIE: 'Pinocchio'

CEL MAI BUN SCURTMETRAJ DE ANIMAȚIE: 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'

CEA MAI BUNĂ IMAGINE: 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

CELE MAI BUNE EFECTE VIZUALE: 'Avatar

CEL MAI SCURTMETRAJ DE FICȚIUNE: 'An Irish Goodbye'

CEL MAI BUN DOCUMENTAR: 'Navalny'

CEL MAI BUN SCURTMETRAJ DOCUMENTAR: 'The Elephant Whisperers'

CEA MAI BUNĂ COLOANĂ SONORĂ: 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

CEL MAI BUN CÂNTEC ORIGINAL: 'Naatu Naatu' (M.M. Keeravaani şi Chandrabose pentru filmul 'RRR')

CEL MAI BUN SUNET: 'Top Gun: Maverick'

CEL MAI BUN DESIGN DE PRODUCȚIE:

CEA MAI BUNĂ COAFURĂ: 'The Whale'

CELE MAI BUNE COSTUME: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

PREMII ONORIFICE: Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir

PREMIU UMANITAR JEAN HERSHOLT: Michael J.

Acest articol reprezintă o opinie.