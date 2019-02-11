Categorii in Stiri


USR, scrisoare pentru susținerea lui Kovesi: O inspirație, un exemplu de urmat

Roxana Neagu / 11 feb 2019 / 22:11 Salveaza PDF Comentarii
Laura Codruța Kovesi
Descriere foto: Laura Codruța Kovesi

USR a transmis o scrisoare către liderii grupurilor din Parlamentul European pentru susținerea Laurei Codruța Kovesi pentru conducerea Parchetului European. 

Scrisoarea este pentru susținerea Laurei Codruța Kovesi, USR fiind încrezător că Laura Codruța Kovesi ar contribui semnificativ la întărirea încrederii în sistemul de justiție european. Totodată, în scrisoarea menționată este specificat că-n cele două poziții cheie de procuror-general al României și de procuror-șef al DNA, Laura Codruța Kovesi, chiar și într-un mediu politic ostil, a reușit să asigure un sistem de justiție independent și să demonstreze că lupta împotriva justiției trebuie să fie înrădăcinată ca o condiție fundamentală pentru orice stat democratic. USR spune că mandatul lui Kovesi de la DNA și experiența sa ar putea fi o inspirație, un exemplu de urmat pentru statele membre și alte state vecine. 

Iată scrisoarea USR, semnată de Dan Barna, președintele USR:

Dear Mr.

We are writing to you in support of Ms. Laura Codruta Kovesi's candidature for Chief Prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). Save Romania Union (USR) is confident that the appointment of Ms. Laura Codruta Kovesi in this position will be a success, significantly contributing to strengthening the trust in the European justice system among citizens across the EU and non-EU member states in the region.

In her capacity as the General Prosecutor of Romania (2006-2012) and, subsequently, Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in Romania (2013-2018), Ms. Laura Codruta Kovesi succeeded in proving that even in an hostile political environment the justice system can be independent and that the fight against corruption must be entrenched as a fundamental condition for any democratic state. She has proven that changing the justice system for the better is possible.

Ms. Kovesi's experience and dedication during her mandate at the helm of the DNA could stand as an inspiration, an example to follow for both EU members states, as well as for neighboring countries such Serbia, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova or Georgia, in the process of internalizing EU values while aspiring towards European integration.

We call on you to endow her with a vote of confidence in the European Parliament.

Kind regards,
Dan BARNA
President of Union Save Romania
Member of Parliament

