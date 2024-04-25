Satul Krynky din Ucraina a fost ras de pe fața Pământului. Soldații Kievului continuă să reziste pe malul stâng al Niprului, printre ruine / video

Toamna trecută, forțele ucrainene și-au stabilit un cap de pod pe malul stâng al râului Nipru, în satul Krynky, după o contraofensivă reușită în regiunea Herson și alungarea rușilor de pe malul drept al Niprului.

De atunci, soldații Kievului au rezistat cu eroism în Krynky, în timp ce localitatea a fost bombardată și atacată cu regularitate de militari ruși și blindate ale armatei Kremlinului.

În prezent, abia se mai observă locurile în care au fost case, terenul fiind aproape nivelat de șenilatele angrenate în lupte. Din cauza saturației de umiditate, craterele provocate de bombardamente sunt pline cu apă, iar din copacii care odinioară înverzeau în această perioadă nu au mai rămas decât niște cioate înnegrite de nenumăratele incendii din zonă.

Forțele armate ucrainene continuă însă să reziste și să mențină capul de pod din Krynky, în speranța că într-o zi vor putea avea imboldul necesar pentru a împinge militarii ruși către sud.

Pe 23 aprilie, Brigada 35 Marină a Ucrainei a transmis un videoclip în care a anunțat că în partea de nord-vest a satului Kozachi Laheri, lângă Krynky, a fost arborat steagul Ucrainei.

Officially... from the 35th Marine Brigade of Ukraine!



This morning in the northwestern part of the village of #KozachiLaheri, near #Krynky, the flag of Ukraine was installed! ????????????????????????



We thank our valiant marines for their titanic work in extremely difficult conditions!!! pic.twitter.com/xC62cDoEPn — Aurora Borealis ???? (@aborealis940) April 23, 2024

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in Krynky, Kherson Oblast. https://t.co/yf7CQz19nE — NFX 360 ???????? ???????? (@NFX360) April 25, 2024

What used to be the village of Krynky, Kherson Oblast ????????. Founded in 1785 and located on the east bank of the Dnieper. Has ceased to exist‼️



Shocking ???? ‼️ pic.twitter.com/eCC5ofLypr — Sharky ???????? ???? ???????? (@Jamie04381095) April 24, 2024

Krynyky does not exist anymore.



In their attempts to dislodge our warriors from the village, the katsaps leveled everything they could.



Soil saturated with the blood of the fallen and the tears of the sky. The ground itself rebels, refusing to swallow the footsteps of the… pic.twitter.com/ydzL5nA2eW — Bandera Fella *-^ (@banderafella) April 25, 2024

