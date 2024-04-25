Satul Krynky din Ucraina a fost ras de pe fața Pământului. Soldații Kievului continuă să reziste pe malul stâng al Niprului, printre ruine / video

Data publicării:
Autor: Ioan-Radu Gava | Categorie: Stiri
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
Foto: Captură X
Foto: Captură X

Capul de pod ucrainean din satul Krynky, pe malul stâng al râului Nipru, continuă să reziste, în ciuda faptului că bombardamentele l-au ras de pe suprafața Pământului.

Toamna trecută, forțele ucrainene și-au stabilit un cap de pod pe malul stâng al râului Nipru, în satul Krynky, după o contraofensivă reușită în regiunea Herson și alungarea rușilor de pe malul drept al Niprului.

De atunci, soldații Kievului au rezistat cu eroism în Krynky, în timp ce localitatea a fost bombardată și atacată cu regularitate de militari ruși și blindate ale armatei Kremlinului.

În prezent, abia se mai observă locurile în care au fost case, terenul fiind aproape nivelat de șenilatele angrenate în lupte. Din cauza saturației de umiditate, craterele provocate de bombardamente sunt pline cu apă, iar din copacii care odinioară înverzeau în această perioadă nu au mai rămas decât niște cioate înnegrite de nenumăratele incendii din zonă.

Forțele armate ucrainene continuă însă să reziste și să mențină capul de pod din Krynky, în speranța că într-o zi vor putea avea imboldul necesar pentru a împinge militarii ruși către sud.

Pe 23 aprilie, Brigada 35 Marină a Ucrainei a transmis un videoclip în care a anunțat că în partea de nord-vest a satului Kozachi Laheri, lângă Krynky, a fost arborat steagul Ucrainei.

Google News icon  Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News

  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

La 34 de ani de la Mineriade, încă se caută vinovați. Avocatul Antonie Popescu: El e singurul procuror general care s-a ținut de cuvânt / video

25 apr 2024, 19:13

Sursa: captură Youtube TVR EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Plata pensiilor pentru luna mai. Daniel Baciu, șeful Casei de Pensii, precizări importante pentru pensionarii români
24 apr 2024, 08:08
Bacterie de origine fecală găsită în 2 milioane de sticle de apă ”de fițe”
24 apr 2024, 22:41
Ce nu știai despre praful din Sahara. „Călătoria“ de mii de kilometri datorită căreia se dezvoltă pădurea amazoniană
24 apr 2024, 22:02

Te-ar putea interesa

Se anunță lovituri grele la Chefi la cuțite: "Vreau să creez haos"
25 apr 2024, 11:52
Unul dintre jurații de la Chefi la cuțite, desemnat cel mai bun chef din Italia: "Nu-mi vine să cred!"
24 apr 2024, 09:46
Secretul tinereții fără bătrânețe: Vă vine să credeți că bărbatul din imagine are 60 de ani? Ce mănâncă omul care nu vrea să audă de botox
23 apr 2024, 17:02
"Concurenții și chefii au rămas șocați". Tensiuni pe platourile de filmare de la Chefi la cuțite
23 apr 2024, 13:33
"Voi fi surpriza acestui sezon". Se lasă cu scântei între jurați, la Chefi la cuțite
22 apr 2024, 13:43
Delia Budeanu, povestea neștiută. Cea mai cunoscută crainică din istoria Televiziunii Române de dinainte de '90 se temea să nu fie împușcată de Ceaușescu
22 apr 2024, 14:08
ParintiSiPitici.ro
Ce fac diferit părinții copiilor inteligenți emoțional, potrivit unui expert
24 apr 2024, 20:19
DCSport.ro
Oţelul, repriză de coşmar la Arad. Prima înfrângere din playout pentru gălăţeni
25 apr 2024, 18:55
Armata SUA testează o armă experimentală cu microunde de înaltă putere. Ce este Proiectul Meteor
22 apr 2024, 08:39
Cum să vopsești ouăle de Paști în mod natural. Vei renunța la soluțiile din comerț
19 apr 2024, 23:38
Isabela Stănescu, din nou la Românii au Talent. Interpretarea piesei "Ederlezi" care a impresionat juriul: "Tu ești dovada vie că, dacă vrei, poți!" (VIDEO)
19 apr 2024, 23:07
O jachetă galbenă pe care prințesa Diana a purtat-o în Hong Kong în 1989, scoasă la licitație
19 apr 2024, 22:48
Moment inedit la Românii au talent. Dansul, simțit prin toți porii de o tânără de 13 ani: "Ai mari șanse să câștigi!" (VIDEO)
19 apr 2024, 21:47
Ileana Sărăroiu și Ștefan Bănică, readuși la viață pe scena Te cunosc de undeva. Connect-R: Voi credeați că lăutăria este ușoară? (FOTO)
19 apr 2024, 16:12
O pisică a fost salvată de la înec, în ultima clipă, în timpul inundațiilor din Dubai. Ce gest disperat a făcut felina pentru a cere ajutor - VIDEO
18 apr 2024, 21:12
Pătrunjelul, aliat de top în lupta cu kilogramele. Cum slăbești rapid cu "verdele-minune"
18 apr 2024, 01:59
"Cineva trebuie să plece acasă". Jurații de la Chefi la cuțite nu se joacă: "Trebuie să acceptăm regulile"
17 apr 2024, 16:11
Presiune maximă la Chefi la cuțite: "Vom face alegerile cu responsabilitate"
16 apr 2024, 18:33
Semafoare cu patru culori? Unde vor fi testate prima dată
16 apr 2024, 17:03
Sonia Simionov și mama sa, Ileana, la Chefi la cuțite: "Am acceptat repede" (FOTO)
15 apr 2024, 16:12
Cum cureți geamurile fără soluții speciale. Totul este 100% natural
12 apr 2024, 15:43
Jo și Liviu, moment de panică pe scena de la Te cunosc de undeva: "Să vedeți ce-mi iau eu zborul" (FOTO)
12 apr 2024, 14:29
Ioana State: Mi se întâmplă foarte multe lucruri care îmi afectează sănătatea, pe motiv că sunt proastă!
12 apr 2024, 12:41
S-au aprins spiritele la Chefi la cuțite. Unul dintre jurați a rămas fără echipă în Bootcamp
11 apr 2024, 14:56
Povestea unui brazilian care a trăit 15 ani pe stradă, încă de la vârsta de 9 ani: "Acolo mi-am făcut o familie, am început să fac jonglerie"
11 apr 2024, 13:48
"Mă durea sufletul! Își umpleau farfuriile". La ce ar trebui să renunțe românii. Daniel Buzdugan: Când nu ai niște valori sufletești, apelezi la valorile materiale
07 apr 2024, 16:54
"După ce bei horincă, ți se schimbă naționalitatea în maramureșean!". Turc stabilit în România, senzație pe scena iUmor
05 apr 2024, 23:35
Ilona și Ristei, șase ore petrecute la machiaj, la Te cunosc de undeva: "Nu pot să cred că îţi dai doctoratul cu asta!"
05 apr 2024, 16:15
"Dacă aduci originalul, și el va lua 7 puncte". Emi și Cuza, provocare "fără speranță" la Te cunosc de undeva (FOTO)
04 apr 2024, 17:46
Carmen Harra, previziuni pentru România: "2024 ne șochează. Va fi un cutremur mare, se va zgudui totul!"
03 apr 2024, 20:49
În scaunul cu rotile, în fața juraților de la Chefi la cuțite. Povestea lui Florin Mihuț: "Am crezut că voi fi doar spectatorul vieții altora"
03 apr 2024, 16:40
Surpriză la Chefi la cuțite. Vedetele care gătesc pentru cei patru jurați (FOTO)
02 apr 2024, 18:20
După 15 ani, acasă. Povestea lui Mario Mădălin Dumitru, bucătarul român care muncește pe brânci pentru o stea Michelin, la Chefi la cuțite
01 apr 2024, 16:12
Viorel Teacă, fost polițist: Așa aflați cine vă ascultă telefonul. Iată codul secret!
01 apr 2024, 08:08
Cum a reușit un radioamator să comunice cu astronauții de pe Stația Spațială Internațională (SSI) după ce a prins semnal, din greșeală, cu o antenă artizanală/VIDEO
31 Martie 2024, 17:50
S-a aflat abia acum de ce a plâns, cu adevărat, mama de schimb Maria "Cocheta", celebră pentru replica "Nu apă!"
30 Martie 2024, 13:16
De ce vedetele de la Hollywood poartă pantofi cu un număr mai mari
30 Martie 2024, 14:10
Câinii pot asocia cuvintele cu obiecte, potrivit unui studiu
30 Martie 2024, 15:05
Descoperire bizară în Google Maps: Unde ar putea duce poarta masivă din Antarctica. Val de speculații pe toate forumurile de discuții din online
29 Martie 2024, 12:47
Mit spulberat despre pisici. Cum te păcălește propria pisică dacă o cerți. ”Se pot simți bine și singure” spune Dragotă VIDEO
28 Martie 2024, 11:54
Bed-rotting, trendul periculos care ne îndeamnă să "vegetăm" în pat cu zilele. Ce spun experții despre leneveala excesivă
28 Martie 2024, 14:32
De ce pisicile dărâmă obiecte de la înălțime
27 Martie 2024, 15:45
Românul care a gătit în echipa celui mai bun chef din Asia: "Acesta a fost apogeul carierei mele până acum" (FOTO)
27 Martie 2024, 11:36
Glume acide "marca Anghel Iordănescu": Lui Duckadam i-am fost secund, când a câștigat Cupa Campionilor Europeni. Nu-mi doream să joc, dar se apropia mingea de poartă și adormise
26 Martie 2024, 12:37
Trendul cu lămâi de pe TikTok, pericol pentru animale. Nu acceptați provocarea #dogvslemon! Sabina Rusescu, vlogger: Eu o văd ca pe o tortură
26 Martie 2024, 13:39
De ce înșală unele persoane. Ce se întâmplă în creierul lor. Psiholog: "N-au nici rușine, nici frică"
25 Martie 2024, 14:46
Luptă grea la Chefi la cuțite. Mihai Morar, în fața juraților
25 Martie 2024, 13:51
Viral pe TikTok: O vacă mănâncă doar din mâna unui singur om. Soția bărbatului, refuzată categoric. "N-am mai văzut așa ceva"/VIDEO
25 Martie 2024, 13:59
Buna Vestire, 25 martie. Ce nu ai voie să faci astăzi
25 Martie 2024, 08:39
Ce sunt uleiurile esențiale. Beneficiile uimitoare
22 Martie 2024, 23:04
Fanfara Hasnaș din Rep. Moldova, dovada că se poate. De la instrumente improvizate din resturile altora, la show total pe scena Românii au talent (VIDEO)
22 Martie 2024, 23:34
Românii au talent. La doar zece ani, Adelina Nedelcu a ridicat sala în picioare cu vocea ei: "Am avut senzaţia că nu ascult un copil" (VIDEO)
22 Martie 2024, 22:02

Cele mai noi știri

acum 15 minute
Zelenski le explică americanilor ce se întâmplă cu banii lor: Ei văd totul. Toate acestea le împărtășim cu partenerii noștri
acum 20 de minute
Clotilde Armand, sfidare la adresa unei femei din Sectorul 1 care a luat-o la întrebări: Sunteți în fața tuturor televiziunilor
acum 22 de minute
PSD: Clotilde Armand întrunește toate atributele penalului în funcții publice. USR nu mai are nicio scuză dacă nu o exclude din partid!
acum 31 de minute
La 34 de ani de la Mineriade, încă se caută vinovați. Avocatul Antonie Popescu: El e singurul procuror general care s-a ținut de cuvânt / video
acum 32 de minute
Indundațiile devastatoare din Peninsula Arabă au fost cauzate de dezastrul climatic, subliniază un nou studiu
acum 34 de minute
Putem uita ce ni s-a întâmplat în ultima jumătate de oră. Ce alegem să reținem
acum 43 de minute
Fericirea, de Eric Assous, premiera lunii aprilie la Teatrul Apropo
acum 44 de minute
Cum erau rușii să producă un alt dezastru umanitar în 2022, la Cernobîl

Cele mai citite știri

pe 24 Aprilie 2024
Plata pensiilor pentru luna mai. Daniel Baciu, șeful Casei de Pensii, precizări importante pentru pensionarii români
pe 24 Aprilie 2024
Bacterie de origine fecală găsită în 2 milioane de sticle de apă ”de fițe”
pe 24 Aprilie 2024
Ce nu știai despre praful din Sahara. „Călătoria“ de mii de kilometri datorită căreia se dezvoltă pădurea amazoniană
pe 24 Aprilie 2024
Efectele prafului saharian asupra sănătății. Beatrice Mahler: Cine trebuie să aibă grijă să nu iasă din casă
acum 10 ore 22 minute
Horoscop 25 aprilie: Balanță, Scorpion, Săgetător, Capricorn, Vărsător, Pești. Zodia care nu trebuie să mai amâne o discuție delicată! Nu vei scăpa
val-valcu Pantelimon, noul Colectiv, outlier statistic sau manevră de campanie electorală

de Val Vâlcu

val-valcu Invitația lui Băsescu pentru Putin, inutilă din 13 aprilie 2024

de Val Vâlcu

Cum scandalul deceselor „misterioase” de la Sfântul Pantelimon poate influența decisiv rezultatul alegerilor în București

de Tudor Curtifan

vezi arhiva de editoriale
DC Media Group Audience

Copyright 2024 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Mobil
Tabletă
Desktop


cloudnxt2
YesMy - smt4.3.1
pixel