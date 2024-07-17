S-au anunțat nominalizările la Emmy 2024. Serialul „Shogun” domină lista. „The Bear”, comedia cu cele mai multe nominalizări din istorie

„The Bear” a făcut istorie în acest an, stabilind un nou record pentru cele mai multe nominalizări într-un singur an pentru o serie de comedie, cu 23 de nominalizări. Acest record anterior a fost deținut de „30 Rock”, care a avut 22 de nominalizări în 2009. Serialul a câștigat majoritatea premiilor principale la categoria comedie în ediția precedentă a premiilor Emmy.

Pe de altă parte, „Shōgun” domină categoriile dramelor, cu un total de 25 de nominalizări. Alte drame notabile includ „Only Murders in the Building” cu 21 de nominalizări, „True Detective: Night Country” cu 19 și „The Crown” care a adunat 18 nominalizări în sezonul său final.

„The Morning Show” a obținut jumătate din nominalizările la categoria actorilor de sprijin în seriale dramatice, cu șapte nominalizări: Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass și Jon Hamm, care a fost nominalizat și pentru rolul principal în „Fargo”.

Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Emmy va avea loc duminică, 15 septembrie

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la categoriile importante

Cel mai bun serial dramatic

- „The Crown”

- „Fallout”

- „The Gilded Age”

- „The Morning Show”

- „Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

- „Shōgun”

- „Slow Horses”

- „3 Body Problem”

Cel mai bun serial de comedie

- „Abbott Elementary”

- „The Bear”

- „Curb Your Enthusiasm”

- „Hacks”

- „Only Murders in the Building”

- „Palm Royale”

- „Reservation Dogs”

- „What We Do in the Shadows”

Cel mai bun serial limitat sau antologie

- „Baby Reindeer”

- „Fargo”

- „Lessons in Chemistry”

- „Ripley”

- „True Detective: Night Country”

Cel mai bun program de competiție reality

- „The Amazing Race”

- „RuPaul's Drag Race”

- „Top Chef”

- „The Traitors”

- „The Voice”

Cel mai bun talk show

- „The Daily Show”

- „Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

- „Late Night with Seth Meyers”

- „The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Cel mai bun serial de varietăți

- „Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

- „Saturday Night Live”

Cel mai bun spectacol de varietăți (live)

- „The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher”

- „The 66th Grammy Awards”

- „The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady”

- „The Oscars”

- „The 76th Annual Tony Awards”

Cel mai bun spectacol de varietăți (preînregistrat)

- „Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden”

- „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer”

- „Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic”

- „Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die”

- „Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Cel mai bun show de jocuri

- „Celebrity Family Feud”

- „Jeopardy!”

- „Password”

- „The Price is Right at Night”

- „Wheel of Fortune”

Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial dramatic

- Idris Elba, „Hijack”

- Donald Glover, „Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

- Walter Goggins, „Fallout”

- Gary Oldman, „Slow Horses”

- Hiroyuki Sanada, „Shōgun”

- Dominic West, „The Crown”

Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial dramatic

- Jennifer Aniston, „The Morning Show”

- Carrie Coon, „The Gilded Age”

- Maya Erskine, „Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

- Anna Sawai, „Shōgun”

- Imelda Staunton, „The Crown”

- Reese Witherspoon, „The Morning Show”

Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial de comedie

- Matt Berry, „What We Do in the Shadows”

- Larry David, „Curb Your Enthusiasm”

- Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building”

- Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building”

- Jeremy Allen White, „The Bear”

- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, „Reservation Dogs”

Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial de comedie

- Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary”

- Ayo Edebiri, „The Bear”

- Selena Gomez, „Only Murders in the Building”

- Maya Rudolph, „Loot”

- Jean Smart, „Hacks”

- Kristen Wiig, „Palm Royale”

Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Matt Bomer, „Fellow Travelers”

- Richard Gadd, „Baby Reindeer”

- Jon Hamm, „Fargo”

- Tom Hollander, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

- Andrew Scott, „Ripley”

Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Jodie Foster, „True Detective: Night Country”

- Brie Larson, „Lessons in Chemistry”

- Juno Temple, „Fargo”

- Sofia Vergara, „Griselda”

- Naomi Watts, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial dramatic

- Tadanobu Asano, „Shōgun”

- Billy Crudup, „The Morning Show”

- Mark Duplass, „The Morning Show”

- Jon Hamm, „The Morning Show”

- Takehiro Hira, „Shōgun”

- Jack Lowden, „Slow Horses”

- Jonathan Pryce, „The Crown”

Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial dramatic

- Christine Baranski, „The Gilded Age”

- Nicole Beharie, „The Morning Show”

- Elizabeth Debicki, „The Crown”

- Greta Lee, „The Morning Show”

- Lesley Manville, „The Crown”

- Karen Pittman, „The Morning Show”

- Holland Taylor, „The Morning Show”

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial de comedie

- Lionel Boyce, „The Bear”

- Paul W. Downs, „Hacks”

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, „The Bear”

- Paul Rudd, „Only Murders in the Building”

- Tyler James Williams, „Abbott Elementary”

- Bowen Yang, „Saturday Night Live”

Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial de comedie

- Carol Burnett, „Palm Royale”

- Liza Colón-Zayas, „The Bear”

- Hannah Einbinder, „Hacks”

- Janelle James, „Abbott Elementary”

- Sheryl Lee Ralph, „Abbott Elementary”

- Meryl Streep, „Only Murders in the Building”

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Jonathan Bailey, „Fellow Travelers”

- Robert Downey Jr., „The Sympathizer”

- Tom Goodman-Hill, „Baby Reindeer”

- John Hawkes, „True Detective: Night Country”

- Lamorne Morris, „Fargo”

- Lewis Pullman, „Lessons in Chemistry”

- Treat Williams, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Dakota Fanning, „Ripley”

- Lily Gladstone, „Under the Bridge”

- Jessica Gunning, „Baby Reindeer”

- Aja Naomi King, „Lessons in Chemistry”

- Diane Lane, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

- Nava Mau, „Baby Reindeer”

- Kali Reis, „True Detective: Night Country”

