BREAKING NEWS  S-au anunțat nominalizările la Emmy 2024. Serialul „Shogun” domină lista. „The Bear”, comedia cu cele mai multe nominalizări din istorie

Data publicării:
Autor: Alexandru Negrici | Categorie: Cultura
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
FOTO:Reuters Marketplace - AFLO - Pictures
FOTO:Reuters Marketplace - AFLO - Pictures

Nominalizările pentru cea de-a 76-a ediție a Premiilor Primetime Emmy au fost anunțate miercuri, cu serialele „Shōgun” și „The Bear” obținând cele mai multe nominalizări. Anunțul a fost făcut de actorii Tony Hale și Sheryl Lee Ralph, ambii laureați ai premiilor Emmy.

„The Bear” a făcut istorie în acest an, stabilind un nou record pentru cele mai multe nominalizări într-un singur an pentru o serie de comedie, cu 23 de nominalizări. Acest record anterior a fost deținut de „30 Rock”, care a avut 22 de nominalizări în 2009. Serialul a câștigat majoritatea premiilor principale la categoria comedie în ediția precedentă a premiilor Emmy.

Pe de altă parte, „Shōgun” domină categoriile dramelor, cu un total de 25 de nominalizări. Alte drame notabile includ „Only Murders in the Building” cu 21 de nominalizări, „True Detective: Night Country” cu 19 și „The Crown” care a adunat 18 nominalizări în sezonul său final.

„The Morning Show” a obținut jumătate din nominalizările la categoria actorilor de sprijin în seriale dramatice, cu șapte nominalizări: Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass și Jon Hamm, care a fost nominalizat și pentru rolul principal în „Fargo”.

Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Emmy va avea loc duminică, 15 septembrie

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la categoriile importante

Cel mai bun serial dramatic

- „The Crown”
- „Fallout”
- „The Gilded Age”
- „The Morning Show”
- „Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- „Shōgun”
- „Slow Horses”
- „3 Body Problem”

Cel mai bun serial de comedie

- „Abbott Elementary”
- „The Bear”
- „Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- „Hacks”
- „Only Murders in the Building”
- „Palm Royale”
- „Reservation Dogs”
- „What We Do in the Shadows”

Cel mai bun serial limitat sau antologie

- „Baby Reindeer”
- „Fargo”
- „Lessons in Chemistry”
- „Ripley”
- „True Detective: Night Country”

Cel mai bun program de competiție reality

- „The Amazing Race”
- „RuPaul's Drag Race”
- „Top Chef”
- „The Traitors”
- „The Voice”

Cel mai bun talk show

- „The Daily Show”
- „Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- „Late Night with Seth Meyers”
- „The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Cel mai bun serial de varietăți

- „Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- „Saturday Night Live”

Cel mai bun spectacol de varietăți (live)

- „The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher”
- „The 66th Grammy Awards”
- „The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady”
- „The Oscars”
- „The 76th Annual Tony Awards”

Cel mai bun spectacol de varietăți (preînregistrat)

- „Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden”
- „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer”
- „Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic”
- „Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die”
- „Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Cel mai bun show de jocuri

- „Celebrity Family Feud”
- „Jeopardy!”
- „Password”
- „The Price is Right at Night”
- „Wheel of Fortune”

Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial dramatic

- Idris Elba, „Hijack”
- Donald Glover, „Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Walter Goggins, „Fallout”
- Gary Oldman, „Slow Horses”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, „Shōgun”
- Dominic West, „The Crown”

Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial dramatic

- Jennifer Aniston, „The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, „The Gilded Age”
- Maya Erskine, „Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Anna Sawai, „Shōgun”
- Imelda Staunton, „The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, „The Morning Show”

Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial de comedie

- Matt Berry, „What We Do in the Shadows”
- Larry David, „Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, „The Bear”
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, „Reservation Dogs”

Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial de comedie

- Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, „The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, „Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, „Loot”
- Jean Smart, „Hacks”
- Kristen Wiig, „Palm Royale”

Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Matt Bomer, „Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd, „Baby Reindeer”
- Jon Hamm, „Fargo”
- Tom Hollander, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Andrew Scott, „Ripley”

Cea mai bună actriță principală într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Jodie Foster, „True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, „Lessons in Chemistry”
- Juno Temple, „Fargo”
- Sofia Vergara, „Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial dramatic

- Tadanobu Asano, „Shōgun”
- Billy Crudup, „The Morning Show”
- Mark Duplass, „The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, „The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, „Shōgun”
- Jack Lowden, „Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, „The Crown”

Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial dramatic

- Christine Baranski, „The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, „The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki, „The Crown”
- Greta Lee, „The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, „The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, „The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, „The Morning Show”

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial de comedie

- Lionel Boyce, „The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, „Hacks”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, „The Bear”
- Paul Rudd, „Only Murders in the Building”
- Tyler James Williams, „Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, „Saturday Night Live”

Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial de comedie

- Carol Burnett, „Palm Royale”
- Liza Colón-Zayas, „The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, „Hacks”
- Janelle James, „Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, „Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, „Only Murders in the Building”

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Jonathan Bailey, „Fellow Travelers”
- Robert Downey Jr., „The Sympathizer”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, „Baby Reindeer”
- John Hawkes, „True Detective: Night Country”
- Lamorne Morris, „Fargo”
- Lewis Pullman, „Lessons in Chemistry”
- Treat Williams, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial limitat, antologie sau film

- Dakota Fanning, „Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, „Under the Bridge”
- Jessica Gunning, „Baby Reindeer”
- Aja Naomi King, „Lessons in Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, „Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Nava Mau, „Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, „True Detective: Night Country”

Google News icon  Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News

  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Cum s-a transformat industria auto din România. De ce a supraviețuit Renault / video

17 iul 2024, 18:46

Sursa foto: https://www.freepik.com/, @jcompEXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Înșelatul, la mare căutare pe caniculă. Psiholog: Când se bazează pe povești emoționale, acel cuplu nu mai este de mult timp împreună
16 iul 2024, 09:41
Redevine România grânarul Europei? Țara noastră, cel mai mare exportator de cereale
16 iul 2024, 21:18
Nicu Ștefănuță a fost ales Vicepreședinte al Parlamentului European
16 iul 2024, 19:46

Te-ar putea interesa

Deja s-a aprins flacăra ispitei la Insula Iubirii. Fetele, în șoc: "Cred că o să mor!"
17 iul 2024, 14:28
Momentul unic cu un pui de gorilă care se ridică pentru prima dată în picioare. Reacția mamei face totul - VIDEO
17 iul 2024, 14:30
"Iubire cu parfum de lavandă", serial nou la Antena 1: "Cum am putea spune ceva autentic românesc mai bine decât la sat?"
17 iul 2024, 11:29
X Factor revine! Cine sunt noii jurați. Schimbări surprinzătoare
17 iul 2024, 10:58
Viața de film a Miţei Biciclista, curtezana care a primit casă de la Regele Ferdinand. "Se avea bine cu cine trebuie" iar de pe urma relațiilor amoroase "speciale" s-a ales cu maşină coupé şi trăsură
17 iul 2024, 11:34
Știai că Mihai Eminescu a fost sufleur și figurant la teatru pe când avea doar 14 ani? Află detalii neștiute din adolescența poetului din articolul document marca DC News
16 iul 2024, 09:55
DCSport.ro
Corvinul Hunedoara, cu un pas în turul II preliminar Europa League, dar calificarea nu e jucată. Există precedent. O echipă a revenit de la 0-4 în tur
17 iul 2024, 16:14
ParintiSiPitici.ro
SEMNUL care dovedește că mariajul tău va DURA, potrivit unui STUDIU care a analizat ceea ce face cuplurile să reziste
17 iul 2024, 19:35
Riscul din pepene despre care nu știai. Efecte adverse ale consumului acestui fruct
15 iul 2024, 23:06
Slăbim mai repede cu băi de gheață și băuturi reci? Ce spun experții
13 iul 2024, 12:17
Finala Mireasa. Cine a câștigat premiul de 40.000 de euro
12 iul 2024, 18:07
Bucate și ospețe de odinioară. Cine au fost cei mai pofticioși români. Un cunoscut scriitor simțea că moare dacă nu are "zaharicale" iar un altul adora cocoșul fript cu pene cu tot
12 iul 2024, 17:56
Decizie fără precedent la Insula Iubirii. Concurenții, luați prin surprindere de producție. Nimic nu mai este la fel
12 iul 2024, 16:13
De frica rușilor, Transfăgărăşanul a fost construit în doar patru ani. Imagini istorice din anii '70
12 iul 2024, 13:36
Dieta de slăbit cu iaurt și covrigi - meniu pentru întreaga zi
12 iul 2024, 01:59
Finala Mireasa. Cuplurile care intră în cursa pentru cei 40.000 de euro (FOTO)
11 iul 2024, 16:10
Chef Alexandru Sautner, momentul la care nu s-ar fi așteptat. Soția sa a făcut totul în secret
10 iul 2024, 16:32
Test suprem pentru un cuplu, la Insula Iubirii, chiar înainte de nuntă: "Am dat avans pentru toate!"
10 iul 2024, 16:20
De ce Marcel Proust ieșea din casă doar noaptea. Boala care l-a țintuit la pat, într-o cameră izolată fonic, ani de zile
10 iul 2024, 17:01
Supradoză din dragoste. Cine a fost Hortensia, femeia fatală din cauza căreia un celebru scriitor român s-a sinucis cu morfină
09 iul 2024, 18:12
Insula Iubirii 2024. Ce nu se va da la TV
09 iul 2024, 16:14
De ce nu ar trebui niciodată să stropești câinele cu apă, pe caniculă
08 iul 2024, 18:44
"O poveste cu un mesaj foarte puternic". Babasha și sora lui, Bianca, la Chefi la cuțite (FOTO)
08 iul 2024, 16:05
Ce sa faci dacă îți pierzi vocea după ce ai dormit cu aerul condiționat pornit
08 iul 2024, 08:55
Cum să faci să treacă timpul mai repede când ești la muncă. Pontul de aur: Nu te mai uita la ceas!
05 iul 2024, 11:56
Dieta cu semințe de dovleac. Slăbești sănătos și nu ți-e niciodată foame peste zi
04 iul 2024, 15:43
Viral: Val de reacții după ce o femeie a refuzat să se mai despartă de un câine pe care l-a găsit pe stradă: „Îl iubesc prea mult”
04 iul 2024, 10:47
Veterinarii, în alertă! Coronavirus felin foarte infecțios. Pisicile sunt în pericol
03 iul 2024, 16:52
Insula Iubirii. Cele cinci cupluri din sezonul opt (FOTO)
01 iul 2024, 12:26
Ea este pisica obeză care a cucerit internetul! Axel e "fitness influencer" și are deja milioane de urmăritori pe TikTok
01 iul 2024, 08:23
Dieta americană. Cum slăbești sănătos cu smoothie-uri verzi și dressing-uri fără ulei
28 iun 2024, 22:59
Ce se schimbă odată cu redeschiderea Catedralei Notre-Dame după incendiul devastator din 2019
28 iun 2024, 19:47
Dieta neagră. Doar aceste legume și fructe sunt permise!
27 iun 2024, 21:57
"Vrem să facem revoluție în bucătărie". Au început filmările pentru "Chefi la cuțite". Ce va urma în sezonul 14
27 iun 2024, 17:00
Giani Kiriță, cuprins de îndoilei în fața provocării acceptate: "E clar! Nu avem nicio șansă!"
25 iun 2024, 18:52
Dieta leneșă. Sugestii de mese simplificate pentru a slăbi fără stres
24 iun 2024, 23:33
De ce se strâmbă pisicile atunci când miros ceva. Răspunsul Flehmen, explicat
22 iun 2024, 18:21
Ce s-a descoperit în pivnița casei lui George Washington
22 iun 2024, 17:05
Avertismentul nutriționiștilor: Evită aceste bombe calorice de vară care provoacă inflamații severe
20 iun 2024, 20:28
Cum cureți petele de vișine de pe haine. Cea mai importantă regulă
20 iun 2024, 12:59
Primii concurenți care participă la Splash! Vedete la apă! (FOTO)
18 iun 2024, 15:34
Cum faci să se coacă mai repede un avocado. Beneficiile acestui fruct sunt nenumărate
18 iun 2024, 13:35
Insula Iubirii 2024. Cele zece ispite masculine (FOTO)
17 iun 2024, 11:27
Cât costă în Spania să-ți clonezi câinele sau pisica. Ați plăti această sumă?
16 iun 2024, 22:32
Dieta de 7 zile cu castraveți. Slăbești, te hidratezi și nu faci foamea
14 iun 2024, 23:16
Temperatura corectă la care se coace pâinea, în funcție de tipul acesteia. Cea mai simplă rețetă
14 iun 2024, 18:25
Cu Dieta Războinicului kilogramele devin istorie! Câte ore pe zi trebuie să stai nemâncat
14 iun 2024, 00:02
De ce nu e bine să stai foarte aproape de ventilator, nici măcar când căldura din casă devine insuportabilă
12 iun 2024, 23:28
Ce e bine să mănânci pe timp de caniculă. Evită neapărat aceste alimente dacă nu vrei să ți se facă rău!
12 iun 2024, 18:40
De ce bine să mănânci lămâi cu tot cu coajă pe stomacul gol
11 iun 2024, 23:35
E demonstrat! Suplimentele cu ulei de pește slăbesc inima
11 iun 2024, 22:18
Prețul incredibil la care se vinde o ladă de zestre pictată manual, veche de aproape 200 de ani
11 iun 2024, 21:40

Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
S-au anunțat nominalizările la Emmy 2024. Serialul „Shogun” domină lista. „The Bear”, comedia cu cele mai multe nominalizări din istorie
acum 16 minute
Robert Negoiţă, propus preşedinte al PSD Sector 3 de către actualul lider al organizaţiei, Marian Neacşu
acum 30 de minute
Restricții de trafic rutier în județul Prahova din cauza lucrărilor la calea ferată
acum 45 de minute
Pași concreți pentru realizarea primului Centru de Excelență pentru Diagnosticare și Tratament cu Protonoterapie
acum 49 de minute
Criza exploziei unei uși de la un avion Boeing afectează furnizorii, companiile aeriene și pasagerii
acum 54 de minute
Incendiu puternic în Târgu Jiu. Un depozit de materiale plastice a luat foc
acum 59 de minute
Cum s-a transformat industria auto din România. De ce a supraviețuit Renault / video
acum 1 ora 19 minute
Ce înseamnă Demand Response - Răspuns la Cerere. Reduceri la factură pentru adaptarea consumului în orele în care înregistrăm producție excedentară

Cele mai citite știri

pe 16 Iulie 2024
Înșelatul, la mare căutare pe caniculă. Psiholog: Când se bazează pe povești emoționale, acel cuplu nu mai este de mult timp împreună
pe 16 Iulie 2024
Redevine România grânarul Europei? Țara noastră, cel mai mare exportator de cereale
pe 16 Iulie 2024
Nicu Ștefănuță a fost ales Vicepreședinte al Parlamentului European
pe 16 Iulie 2024
Schimbare de comunicare la Kiev. Zelenski afirmă că Rusia ar trebui să participe la al doilea summit de pace
pe 16 Iulie 2024
S-a schimbat prognoza meteo pe o lună: Sunt ultimele informații de la ANM
Unde s-a înfipt glonțul care i-a smuls urechea lui Trump

de Bogdan Chirieac

Andreea Deaconescu România, țara în care legislația se mulează după mărimea dezastrelor. O retrospectivă a morților nimănui

de Andreea Deaconescu

colaj: Freepik E vară de foc! Puneți apă pentru animalele străzii! Exemplul Turciei și al altor zeci de state "sănătoase" care așează România la coada rușinii

de Liana Ganea

vezi arhiva de editoriale
DC Media Group Audience

Copyright 2024 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Mobil
Tabletă
Desktop


cloudnxt2
NoMy - smt4.5.3
pixel