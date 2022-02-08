Premiile OSCAR 2022. Lista completă a nominalizărilor. Un film cu Will Smith şi cel mai controversat film din 2021, printre favorite la "Cel mai bun film"

Cele mai importante stiri   ›   Cultura   ›   Film Florin Răvdan | 08 feb 2022 / 18:10
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
Fotografie creată de RODNAE Productions, de la Pexels
Fotografie creată de RODNAE Productions, de la Pexels

Un film cu Will Smith, în care actorul îl joacă pe tatăl surorilor Williams (Serena şi Venus), dar şi cel mai controversat film al anului 2021 se află printre favoritele la trofeul de "cel mai bun film" la Premiile Oscar 2022. 

"King Richard", cu Will Smith, dar şi "Don't Look Up", cu Leonardo di Caprio, au fost nominalizate la "Cel mai bun film". 

"Puterea câinelui", regizat de Jane Campion, a fost nominalizat la categoria "Cel mai bun film", însă regizoarea este cea care a intrat în istorie. Campion este prima femeie care este nominalizată pentru a doua oară la premiul pentru cel mai bun regizor. Şi Steven Spielberg a intrat în istoria Premiilor Oscar, după ce a regizat al 11-lea film nominalizat la categoria "Cel mai bun film". De data aceasta, el a intrat pe lista nominalizărilor cu "West Side Story", peliculă care a primit şapte nominalizări, scrie CNN. 

Denzel Washington a primit o nouă nominalizare, a zecea din carieră, pentru rolul din "Macbeth", astfel devenind actorul afro-american cu cele mai multe nominalizări. 

Premiile OSCAR 2022 vor fi decernate pe 27 martie 2022. Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor. 

1. Cel mai bun film 

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza 

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2. Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar 

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter 

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast 

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

3. Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar 

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast 

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog 

J.K Simmons - Being the Ricardos 

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

4. Cel mai bun film internaţional 

Drive my Car 

Flee

The hand of God 

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World 

5. Cel mai bun documentar scurt-metraj 

Audible

Lead me home 

The queen of basketball 

Three songs for Benazir 

When we were bullies 

6. Cel mai bun film documentar 

Ascension 

Attica 

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with fire

7. Cea mai bună melodie originală 

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast 

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

8. Cel mai bun film de animaţie 

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machine 

Raya and the Last Dragon

9. Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat 

CODA

Drive my Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

10. Cel mai bun scenariu original 

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

11. Cel mai bun actor în rol principal 

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos 

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith - King Richard 

Denzel Washington - Macbeth

12. Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal 

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye 

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter 

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer 

13. Cel mai bun regizor 

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast 

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive my car 

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza 

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

14. Cea mai bună producţie 

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Macbeth 

West Side Story

15. Premiul pentru cinematografie 

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Macbeth

West Side Story 

16. Cele mai bune costume 

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

17. Cel mai bun sunet 

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die 

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

18. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie 

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper 

19. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action 

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Lista completă poate fi văzută pe CNN.

Google News icon  Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News

Citește articolele cu aceleași etichete:

actor
actrita
dont look up
film
premiile oscar 2022
will smith
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Criză alimentară profundă, în doar câțiva ani. Mircea Coșea: România ar putea fi într-o situație absolut FANTASTICĂ. Viitorul este legat de agricultură

08 feb, 17:19

Criză alimentară profundă, în doar câțiva ani. Mircea Coșea: România ar putea fi într-o situație absolut FANTASTICĂ. Viitorul este legat de agricultură / Foto: Pixabay, de Pezibear

Top 3 astazi

Vești bune și rele pentru Berbec, Taur, Gemeni, Rac, Leu, Balanță,...
07 feb, 08:09
Secretul grecilor. Prof. Ciurea: De ce sunt sănătoși, veseli și...
08 feb, 07:23
Apă, cafea, bere, vin. Cât să bei ”ca să fie sănătate curată”....
07 feb, 10:08

Te-ar putea interesa

Video cu Adela Popescu și Radu Vâlcan: Așa să fim mereu, scumpete,...
08 feb, 14:23
Ce zice Cheloo despre juratul surpriză de la iUmor. Așteptarea a...
08 feb, 13:17
Cum faci economie la căldură. Ai nevoie de o folie de aluminiu....
07 feb, 23:43
De ce să punem boabe de cafea în șifonier?
07 feb, 17:08
Ți-ai aduce cățelul la locul de muncă? Ce cred marii angajatori
07 feb, 14:50
Video viral / Reacția unui câine la filmul Frozen
06 feb, 12:18
DCBusiness.ro
În plin scandal al facturilor, ANRE caută salvarea la...
08 feb, 18:27
DCBusiness.ro
Delia, făcută PRAF: Nu mai e o fată cuminte, ar putea să se...
08 feb, 18:27
DCBusiness.ro
Şoc pentru români, de la 1 aprilie. Coşea: Risc de falimente...
08 feb, 18:27
Nutriționist: Papaya și ananasul conțin enzime supranumite și...
05 feb, 22:54
DCMedical.ro
Curmale sau stafide: care sunt mai sănătoase
08 feb, 00:26
DCMedical.ro
O nouă variantă a virusului HIV: pare să fie mai virulentă și are o...
08 feb, 00:26
Motivul pentru care Delia nu face poze cu fanii pe stradă
05 feb, 21:56
Case de 40.000 euro, oferite gratis. Există o singură condiție...
05 feb, 20:16
EVZ.ro
Cutremur în cazul Caracal. Judecătorii au luat o decizie...
08 feb, 18:52
EVZ.ro
Doliu uriaș în muzica din România! Un mare artist s-a...
08 feb, 18:52
Topul alimentelor bogate în fibre. Fasolea e pe primul loc. Perele,...
05 feb, 19:43
Un angajat al McDonald's dezvăluie cum e făcut Big Mac. 75 de...
05 feb, 16:53
DefenseRomania.ro
VIDEO dramatic. S-a „scurs” pe internet momentul...
08 feb, 15:40
DefenseRomania.ro
O frază misterioasă pe care Macron i-a spus-o lui Putin pune Europa...
08 feb, 15:40
StiriDiaspora.ro
Horoscop 9 februarie. Racii primesc o moștenire sau un bonus...
08 feb, 18:34
StiriDiaspora.ro
Tartă franțuzească de lămâie. Un desert parfumat, care se...
08 feb, 18:34
DefenseRomania.ro
Ucraina regretă teribil că a renunțat la un arsenal nuclear uriaș....
08 feb, 15:40
DefenseRomania.ro
Rusia nu poate finaliza programul avionului A-100. Lovitura...
08 feb, 15:40
DCBusiness.ro
Câți bani faci în 5 ani, dacă renunți la 5 lei pe ZI....
08 feb, 18:27
DCMedical.ro
Alimente pe care să NU LE COMBINI NICIODATĂ și alimente care se...
08 feb, 00:26
DCMedical.ro
Ce se întâmplă în corp după moarte. Experiențe...
08 feb, 00:26
Spectacola.ro
Cori Grămescu, apariție de senzație. Cum arată celebra antrenoare...
07 feb, 22:51
Spectacola.ro
Andreea Tonciu, adevărul despre participarea la Survivor: „Am...
07 feb, 22:51
Ruxi, câștigătoarea ”Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”. Val de mesaje,...
05 feb, 16:26
Cinci mici obiceiuri care îți vor schimba viața pentru totdeauna
04 feb, 17:39
Video viral: Un câine merge doar cu lăbuțele din față, pentru a...
03 feb, 22:06
Ziua câinilor Golden Retriver. Cele mai tari imagini cu blănoșii...
03 feb, 09:09
Alimentele pe care trebuie să le excludeți de urgență din hrana...
02 feb, 20:39
Nicu Bocancea aduce Surprize Pe Parbrize în maratonul său...
02 feb, 16:41
Întâmpinarea Domnului, 2 februarie. Ce trebuie să faci, astăzi,...
02 feb, 08:22
Pilotul Cezar Osiceanu: Haideți să aflăm împreună adevărul despre...
01 feb, 16:20
2022, "un an cu agresiune și ostilitate". Ana Ioniță, specialist în...
01 feb, 10:59
Reguli pentru un stil de viață sănătos. Bilic: Câteva ajustări bine...
01 feb, 03:32
Iulius Mall Suceava, cea mai mare destinație de shopping și...
31 ian, 16:40
Alimentele banale INTERZISE câinilor și pisicilor. Fermentează în...
31 ian, 12:46
De ce să pui pâine uscată în oala în care fierbi varza. Trucul...
30 ian, 23:08
De ce să pui oțet și zahăr în borcanul cu muștar. Te gândeai cât de...
28 ian, 23:52
Iuliana Luciu, Matias Alexandro, Marian Olteanu și Silvia Uceanu,...
28 ian, 11:52
Florin Dumitrescu, despre Chefi fără limite: Ce facem aici se duce...
28 ian, 11:33
Sorin Bontea, pentru prima oară în Grecia: Am o memorie a gustului...
27 ian, 11:32
Dușmanii de moarte ai câinilor în materie de alimentație. După...
26 ian, 08:35
Chef Dumitrescu a găsit cel mai spectaculos desert în Thessaloniki
25 ian, 14:18
Cori Grămescu, mit în dietă demontat: O zi în care mănânci o felie...
24 ian, 22:59
Cum prăjești pește fără să miroasă în casă. TRUC: Ce trebuie să pui...
24 ian, 17:36
Irina Fodor, în Grecia cu ”Chefi fără limite”: Era atât de frig,...
24 ian, 15:04
N-ai să ghicești cine este în poza asta! Îl știe toată țara
24 ian, 13:50
Carmen Brumă: Nu mânca mămăligă în exces. Carnea e prietena curelor...
24 ian, 12:50
Mâncare pentru CÂINI. LISTA alimentelor cu care NU trebuie să îi...
23 ian, 18:16
Video viral cu un husky căruia nu-i place să fie spălat
21 ian, 21:20
De ce unele persoane preferă cafeaua amară și ciocolata neagră
21 ian, 19:08
Claudia Vasile apare în ”Adela”. Nou personaj-cheie: Ruxandra Ion...
21 ian, 18:43
Chef Sorin Bontea e convins că toate animalele din Grecia îi duc dorul
21 ian, 18:02
Gabriela Cristea, emisiune la Antena Stars: Sunt fericită!
20 ian, 22:29
Video viral: Reacția unui câine care gustă o felie de portocală
20 ian, 22:51
De ce nu este bine să ne punem fructe sau legume pe faţă
20 ian, 17:53
Reacția haioasă a unui cățel când aude un sunet / Video viral
19 ian, 23:39
Capcana în care cădem când vrem să slăbim. Cori Grămescu: Știm deja...
19 ian, 20:08
VIDEO / Cum poți APRINDE FOCUL folosind o bucată de GHEAȚĂ
19 ian, 14:49
Viața unui tânăr fără adăpost s-a schimbat după un video în care...
18 ian, 22:02
Gustarea de la ora 17. Mihaela Bilic: S-a observat o tendință în...
18 ian, 19:39
Eliminare Survivor România 2022. Războinici vs Faimoși. Cine pleacă...
17 ian, 23:45
Avantajul lui Cătălin Scărlătescu în Grecia
17 ian, 20:57
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play

Cele mai noi știri

acum 15 minute
Anul Tigrului de Apă. Cele mai importante previziuni pentru zodii: "Atracţie absolut magnetică sau respingere foarte mare"
acum 23 de minute
USR Brașov, chirie plătită direct către prietena primarului Coliban. Plata chiriei, ”prin contribuţia membrilor”
acum 33 de minute
Ce se întâmplă dacă ții pâinea în frigider
acum 36 de minute
Coreea de Nord testează rachete ce pot lovi SUA: "Putem cutremura lumea"
acum 36 de minute
Donbasul, sărăcit de Vladimir Putin. A fost cândva motorul economiei Ucrainei. ”Au luat totul. Nu a mai rămas nimic”
acum 45 de minute
Premiile OSCAR 2022. Lista completă a nominalizărilor. Un film cu Will Smith şi cel mai controversat film din 2021, printre favorite la "Cel mai bun film"
acum 45 de minute
Prețul gazului în Europa începe din nou să crească. Aproape 1.000 de dolari pe mia de metri cubi
acum 57 de minute
Transbucegi s-a închis! Sectorul de drum restricționat circulației rutiere

Cele mai citite știri

pe 7 Februarie 2022
Vești bune și rele pentru Berbec, Taur, Gemeni, Rac, Leu, Balanță, Scorpion. Noroc extraordinar pentru Pești!
acum 11 ore 32 minute
Secretul grecilor. Prof. Ciurea: De ce sunt sănătoși, veseli și longevivi
pe 7 Februarie 2022
Apă, cafea, bere, vin. Cât să bei ”ca să fie sănătate curată”. Răspunsuri importante vin de la specialiști
acum 11 ore 47 minute
Vești minunate pentru Berbec, Taur, Gemeni, Scorpion, Capricorn. Previziuni dificile pentru Leu și Balanță. Căi diferite în carieră, noroc!
pe 7 Februarie 2022
Prof. Ciurea: Trei elemente sunt esențiale pentru creier și ele nu costă nimic




Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2022 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: publicitate@dcnews.ro
Mobil
Tabletă
Desktop


cloudnxt2
NoMy