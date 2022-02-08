Premiile OSCAR 2022. Lista completă a nominalizărilor. Un film cu Will Smith şi cel mai controversat film din 2021, printre favorite la "Cel mai bun film"

"King Richard", cu Will Smith, dar şi "Don't Look Up", cu Leonardo di Caprio, au fost nominalizate la "Cel mai bun film".
"Puterea câinelui", regizat de Jane Campion, a fost nominalizat la categoria "Cel mai bun film", însă regizoarea este cea care a intrat în istorie. Campion este prima femeie care este nominalizată pentru a doua oară la premiul pentru cel mai bun regizor. Şi Steven Spielberg a intrat în istoria Premiilor Oscar, după ce a regizat al 11-lea film nominalizat la categoria "Cel mai bun film". De data aceasta, el a intrat pe lista nominalizărilor cu "West Side Story", peliculă care a primit şapte nominalizări, scrie CNN.
Denzel Washington a primit o nouă nominalizare, a zecea din carieră, pentru rolul din "Macbeth", astfel devenind actorul afro-american cu cele mai multe nominalizări.
Premiile OSCAR 2022 vor fi decernate pe 27 martie 2022. Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor.
1. Cel mai bun film
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive my car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
2. Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
3. Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
4. Cel mai bun film internaţional
Drive my Car
Flee
The hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
5. Cel mai bun documentar scurt-metraj
Audible
Lead me home
The queen of basketball
Three songs for Benazir
When we were bullies
6. Cel mai bun film documentar
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with fire
7. Cea mai bună melodie originală
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
8. Cel mai bun film de animaţie
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
9. Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
CODA
Drive my Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
10. Cel mai bun scenariu original
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
11. Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - Macbeth
12. Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
13. Cel mai bun regizor
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive my car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
14. Cea mai bună producţie
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Macbeth
West Side Story
15. Premiul pentru cinematografie
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Macbeth
West Side Story
16. Cele mai bune costume
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
17. Cel mai bun sunet
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
18. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
19. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Lista completă poate fi văzută pe CNN.
