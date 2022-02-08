Premiile OSCAR 2022. Lista completă a nominalizărilor. Un film cu Will Smith şi cel mai controversat film din 2021, printre favorite la "Cel mai bun film"

Un film cu Will Smith, în care actorul îl joacă pe tatăl surorilor Williams (Serena şi Venus), dar şi cel mai controversat film al anului 2021 se află printre favoritele la trofeul de "cel mai bun film" la Premiile Oscar 2022.

"King Richard", cu Will Smith, dar şi "Don't Look Up", cu Leonardo di Caprio, au fost nominalizate la "Cel mai bun film".

"Puterea câinelui", regizat de Jane Campion, a fost nominalizat la categoria "Cel mai bun film", însă regizoarea este cea care a intrat în istorie. Campion este prima femeie care este nominalizată pentru a doua oară la premiul pentru cel mai bun regizor. Şi Steven Spielberg a intrat în istoria Premiilor Oscar, după ce a regizat al 11-lea film nominalizat la categoria "Cel mai bun film". De data aceasta, el a intrat pe lista nominalizărilor cu "West Side Story", peliculă care a primit şapte nominalizări, scrie CNN.

Denzel Washington a primit o nouă nominalizare, a zecea din carieră, pentru rolul din "Macbeth", astfel devenind actorul afro-american cu cele mai multe nominalizări.

Premiile OSCAR 2022 vor fi decernate pe 27 martie 2022. Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor.

1. Cel mai bun film

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2. Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

3. Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

4. Cel mai bun film internaţional

Drive my Car

Flee

The hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

5. Cel mai bun documentar scurt-metraj

Audible

Lead me home

The queen of basketball

Three songs for Benazir

When we were bullies

6. Cel mai bun film documentar

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with fire

7. Cea mai bună melodie originală

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

8. Cel mai bun film de animaţie

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

9. Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

CODA

Drive my Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

10. Cel mai bun scenariu original

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

11. Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - Macbeth

12. Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

13. Cel mai bun regizor

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive my car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

14. Cea mai bună producţie

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Macbeth

West Side Story

15. Premiul pentru cinematografie

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Macbeth

West Side Story

16. Cele mai bune costume

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

17. Cel mai bun sunet

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

18. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

19. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Lista completă poate fi văzută pe CNN.

