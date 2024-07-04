Independence Day. Adrian Zuckerman: This is always a great holiday for me. It's a celebration of success, the triumph of the good

"Happy fourth of July

This is always a great holiday for me. It's a celebration! It's a celebration of success. It is the triumph of the good, of ordinary people who turned out not to be so ordinary. It is the celebration of the creation of the greatest country the world has ever seen by some of the smartest people the world has ever seen. Today, July 4th, celebrates the birth of American exceptionalism, individual achievement, and meritocracy.

America should be proud of its achievements and celebrate its 248ᵗʰ birthday! All American citizens should be proud to be Americans and celebrate, fly the American flag, and sing the national anthem.

Most people are familiar with the seminal language of the Declaration Of Independence that has meant freedom and prosperity, not just for Americans, but people around the world:

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed..."

Sadly, however, today we find ourselves in a world filled with war and abuses of human rights. Over the last three and a half years, we have seen the Taliban bring an evolving Afghan society back to a primitive status; Russia invaded its democratic Ukrainian neighbor, razed many of its cities, killed and maimed innocent civilians, and kidnapped over a million Ukrainian children to unknown locations in Russia; Iran threatens the world with its nuclear weapons development and undermines global peace and tranquility by unleashing its terrorist proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, to commit unspeakable acts of terror and violence against one of America's best friends and ally, Israel; Russia and China are destabilizing democratically elected governments and sponsoring civil wars and civil unrest in Africa and South America; China is militarily threatening democracies in Southeast Asia from Taiwan to the Philippines and poses a global threat to international security and stability; the axis of evil, Russia-China-Iran, with their second-tier aiders and abettors, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil, South Africa, and others, are eroding global freedom, security, and democracy.

The United States and its democratic allies are the subjects of a hybrid war of propaganda and disinformation, directly or through various state-sponsored special interest groups. It is important to remember that there is no moral equivalency between the Axis of Evil and democracies that respect human rights and the rule of law. Democracies do not have millions of people in gulags or re-education camps and do not bar freedom of religion or freedom of speech.

We should remember, especially today, that the signers of the Declaration of Independence relied not only on divine Providence but also on each other.

"[We] mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor..."

So today let us reaffirm that pledge. Let us pledge to each other to do what is right and honorable. Let us say no to the dark forces that threaten our freedom, prosperity, and democracy. Let us not sell our future and our children's future to those who try to undermine our daily existence.

Let us have the courage to preserve that shining bright light on a hill that was lighted 248 years ago that all the people of the world have aspired to. We can and will do it. Our best years are ahead.

Happy birthday America - a bright future is ahead! God bless you and God bless America!", said Adrian Zuckerman.

Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News