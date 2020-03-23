Categorii in Coronavirus

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de urgență
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
DCNews te informează cu ultimele știri legate de CORONAVIRUS
Citește ultimele informații apărute - COVID 19

Cele mai importante stiri      Coronavirus      coronavirus

Orașele lumii, PUSTII din cauza COVID-19. Imagini DRAMATICE

Giorgiana Croitoru / 23 Martie 2020 / 17:03
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français
Foto: Pixabay
Foto: Pixabay

Pandemia de coronavirus fierbe întreaga planetă. Iată o selecție extraordinară a celor mai mari orașe ale lumii, pustii din cauza COVID-19. 

Pandemia de coronavirus a lovit dur întreaga lume. Toate țările sunt în alertă maximă, iar oamenii sunt din ce în ce mai speriați de întreaga situație creată de COVID-19. 

Ei bine, măsurile ferme luate de autoritățile din toate țările, în contextul stării de urgență, acelea de a impune izolarea la domiciliu a oamenilor se pare că dă roade, iar imaginile surprinse, deși sunt tragice, sunt dovada clară că întreaga omenire conștientizează pericolul pe care îl provoacă acest virus. 

Am făcut o selecție a celor mai clare imagini, de pe străzile și de la cele mai importante obiective turistice ale lumii. 

Italia


Franța

 

Spania

 

Germania

 

România

 

 

Statele Unite ale Americii

 

Marea Britanie

 

STIRE RECOMANDATA

COVID-19. BILANȚ SPANIA, 23 martie 2020. ULTIMĂ ORĂ - 87% sunt persoane peste 70 de ani

  23 Martie, 16:29

Top 3 astazi

Te-ar putea interesa

ALIMENTELE care nu trebuie încălzite NICIODATĂ în cuptorul cu...
  23 Martie, 18:17
Ce BRÂNZETURI să EVIȚI când mergi la cumpărături. PERICOL pentru...
  23 Martie, 17:50
Asia Express, schimbare majoră din această săptămână
  23 Martie, 09:50
Vești bune pentru o ZODIE! Avea nevoie de ele, mai ales acum
  23 Martie, 08:56
ASIA EXPRESS, momente neașteptate. Cine a câștigat AMULETA
  22 Martie, 20:59
Ce să faci cât timp STAI ACASĂ. 15 cele mai bune idei ca să nu te...
  22 Martie, 16:16
DCBusiness.ro
Coronavirus. Ce face covid-19 când afară plouă. Răspunsul chinezilor
  23 Martie, 17:48
DCBusiness.ro
Coronavirusul se comportă anormal în Germania. Ce este ciudat
  23 Martie, 17:48
DCBusiness.ro
Adrian Câciu: Trăim niște momente în care valutele nu contează
  23 Martie, 17:48
GOLDEN BUZZ la ”Românii au talent”. Mihai Petre: Ești minunea mea!
  20 Martie, 23:31
DCMedical.ro
Mirosul și efectul său nebănuit. Ce se întâmplă când dormim
  21 Martie, 08:07
DCMedical.ro
Mesajul unei asistente, disperată în fața rafturilor goale: TREBUIE...
  21 Martie, 08:07
”Românii au talent”, 20 martie 2020. Pentru unii poate părea...
  20 Martie, 21:03
Delia a spus răspicat: "Nu am văzut aşa ceva în viaţa mea! M-ai...
  20 Martie, 16:06
EVZ.ro
Trecutul interlopului feroce ucis de molimă. Cine a fost Gheşa...
  23 Martie, 18:15
EVZ.ro
Virusul face încă o victimă. O actriță celebră a murit de Coronavirus
  23 Martie, 18:15
Capital.ro
Ce mai bună veste despre coronavirus de până acum! Este incredibil...
  23 Martie, 18:16
Capital.ro
Se schimbă regulile! Cine va fi testat pentru coronavirus de acum?...
  23 Martie, 18:16
DefenseRomania.ro
Le Point: Noul coronavirus, un ghimpe în coasta lui Vladimir Putin
  23 Martie, 18:11
DefenseRomania.ro
Propagandă: Radarele Iranului ar fi spurprins un avion de luptă...
  23 Martie, 18:11
De ce nu trebuie să-ți faci PROVIZII în cantităţi mari. Îți riști...
  20 Martie, 12:48
Antena 1, schimbări în grila de programe. Ce se întâmplă cu Asia...
  20 Martie, 12:31
Serialul "Vlad", de la PRO TV, nu se mai filmează. Nu va mai fi...
  19 Martie, 09:01
Informare Kanal D. Ce se întâmplă cu ”Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”
  17 Martie, 22:22
Astrologul Daniela Simulescu: ”Pare dur ce vă scriu aici. Poate fi...
  17 Martie, 22:08
Asia Express ELIMINARE 17 martie. Noi probe în cursa pentru ultima...
  17 Martie, 17:46
Dieta de supraviețuire. Ce trebuie să consumi și câte zile poate fi...
  17 Martie, 14:51
Eduard Vacariu a câștigat a patra ediție iUmor. Bendeac a fost...
  16 Martie, 17:40
Cele mai frumoase melodii despre România. Ți se face pielea de...
  16 Martie, 10:45
Gel de duș făcut în casă. Ingredientele de care ai nevoie
  16 Martie, 09:43
Cum scapi de gândacii de bucătărie. Ai nevoie de trei cartofi...
  11 Martie, 16:59
Dani Oțil: Am vrut să fac un copil anul acesta, dar uitați-vă ce e...
  11 Martie, 10:44
Schimbarea bate la ușa unei ZODII. Unii nu sunt onești. Astrolog:...
  11 Martie, 08:12
Glumă despre Dan Barna: Dacă era președinte...
  10 Martie, 09:31
ASIA EXPRESS, momente tensionate. "Nu mai pot. Îmi vine să URLU"....
  09 Martie, 19:55
Cum cureți rapid filtrele de la hotă. Trucul cu bicarbonat, cel mai...
  09 Martie, 16:59
Cristina Șișcanu e noua concurentă de la ”Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”
  09 Martie, 13:04
Cea mai bună veste pentru o ZODIE. Își pierduse toate speranțele
  09 Martie, 09:25
ASIA EXPRESS, ediție spectaculoasă. EL este invitatul SURPRIZĂ....
  08 Martie, 19:33
Predicție grea pentru o ZODIE. Astrolog: Pierderi! Sunteți ciuruiți!
  08 Martie, 12:58
De ce nu e bine să povestim visul până la ora 12.00
  07 Martie, 22:44
Aveţi grijă când vă alegeţi numărul la maşină! Voropchievici spune...
  07 Martie, 21:23
Horoscop rune 9-15 martie 2020. Victorie TOTALĂ pentru o zodie....
  07 Martie, 20:17
"BRAVO, AI STIL! Celebrities", 7 martie 2020. Concurenta eliminată...
  07 Martie, 18:16
Cine e Mihai Țigaret, GOLDEN BUZZ la ”Românii au talent”
  07 Martie, 00:02
Andra, GOLDEN BUZZ la ”Românii au talent”. Moment INCREDIBIL
  06 Martie, 23:47
ROMÂNII AU TALENT. Concurentul care a cântat în memoria soției lui...
  06 Martie, 22:51
Românii au talent, 6 martie 2020. Ce a putut să facă un concurent -...
  06 Martie, 21:48
Un cățel și o pisică îți arată că există prietenie printre animale...
  06 Martie, 21:18
The Motans, piesă nouă. Melodia emoționantă care te cucerește din...
  06 Martie, 14:22
Capatos, replică pentru George Burcea: Puteai să omori pe cineva....
  06 Martie, 10:51
La 73 de ani, s-a transformat SPECTACULOS. Dovada că se poate, cum...
  06 Martie, 09:57
Predicții excepționale pentru 3 zodii. TOTUL se întâmplă în martie
  05 Martie, 19:33
De ce nu este bine să țineți ouăle în ușa frigiderului
  05 Martie, 16:45
Sfinții 40 de Mucenici, 9 martie. De ce se beau 44 de pahare?
  05 Martie, 13:11
Care este diferența între făina 000 și 650. Ce înseamnă aceste coduri
  05 Martie, 08:58
Borșul din comerț, toxic. Cum îți "otrăvești" singur mâncarea - Ce...
  05 Martie, 08:37
Nouă cale pentru o ZODIE. Nu s-a gândit niciodată la ce va urma
  04 Martie, 16:02
Plăcinţele olteneşti. Rețeta care nu are cum să nu-ți placă. Gustul...
  04 Martie, 11:00
Dovlecei cu ouă ochiuri la cuptor. Cea mai tare rețetă
  04 Martie, 10:23
Cum cureți cizmele din piele întoarsă. Ai nevoie de o gumă de șters
  04 Martie, 09:11

Cele mai noi știri

acum 2 minute
Firea a SUPĂRAT FARMACIȘTII, după ce i-a făcut ”vânzători”. REACȚIE FERMĂ
acum 3 minute
ALIMENTELE care nu trebuie încălzite NICIODATĂ în cuptorul cu MICROUNDE
acum 10 minute
Lupta cu COVID-19. REZERVIȘTII din Austria, mobilizați prima oară după Al Doilea Război Mondial
acum 13 minute
Angela MERKEL, REZULTAT TEST COVID-19
acum 15 minute
Crește sever numărul de MEDICI INFECTAȚI/DECEDAȚI cu COVID-19 în Italia
acum 26 de minute
Horoscop, marți, 24 martie 2020
acum 29 de minute
CONCEDIILE MEDICALE, noi reglementări! CNAS, ce se va schimba
acum 30 de minute
Deputat Florin Roman: Colegii mei lucrează până la epuizare. PRESIUNE imensă
acum 30 de minute
Ce BRÂNZETURI să EVIȚI când mergi la cumpărături. PERICOL pentru sănătate!
acum 31 de minute
Scandal între marii retaileri. AMRCR de distanțează ferm de RORETAIL
acum 32 de minute
Dosarele acceptate în programul Casa Verde. AFM a publicat prima listă
acum 35 de minute
Angajări în sistemul medico-militar. Procedura, unde sunt posturi libere
acum 40 de minute
Galațiul se închide de la ora 22:00
acum 45 de minute
Statul vrea să acopere șomajul tehnic cu banii de la UE. Dancă a anunțat soluția de avarie
acum 45 de minute
Exemple pozitive în criza de COVID-19. PROVOCARE pentru cititorii DCNews
acum 46 de minute
Stare de urgenţă. Cătălin Predoiu, AVERTISMENT ferm: Respectaţi legea sau o veţi simţi!
acum 55 de minute
COVID-19, izolare. Cum îi afectează pe cei mici lipsa mișcării. EXPLICAȚIA kinetoterapeutului
acum 57 de minute
Consiliere psihologică pe tema COVID-19 pentru profesori, părinți și elevi
acum 1 ora 0 minute
PSD, CEx online miercuri
acum 1 ora 5 minute
TESTE COVID-19. INSP schimbă modalitatea de testare
acum 1 ora 9 minute
Provocare GLOBALĂ. Unde vor fi PARCATE avioanele ţinute la sol de pandemia de coronavirus
acum 1 ora 14 minute
Suceava, ÎN CARANTINĂ. Deputat, propunere pentru a nu fi "noua LOMBARDIA"
acum 1 ora 15 minute
UEFA a decis când se joacă meciurile din România la Campionatul European
acum 1 ora 17 minute
Orașele lumii, PUSTII din cauza COVID-19. Imagini DRAMATICE
acum 1 ora 21 minute
Irina Loghin, previziune despre COVID-19. Mesaj pentru românii de pretutindeni

Cele mai citite știri

acum 9 ore 32 minute
Se preconizează un SCANDAL MONSTRU. Raed Arafat: De-asta suntem în stare! Puțină lume știe ce s-a întâmplat!
pe 22 Martie 2020
Leoreanu(PNL), delir politicianist în plină criză Covid: "Pintea, săltată pentru corupție, guvernul PNL luptă cu virusul ucigaș"
pe 22 Martie 2020
Chirieac: Acolo au intrat bombele biologice. Vor exploda, mai devreme sau mai târziu
pe 22 Martie 2020
Bancul zilei: Rugă la Dumnezeu
pe 22 Martie 2020
Declaratia pe propria raspundere - MODEL. Descarca de AICI documentul






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


dcn.n-nxt.26