Subcategorii în Stiri

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Stiri      Auto

Creșterea FULMINANTĂ a companiei Tesla. Cifre MONUMENTALE în doar 10 ani

Neagoe Narcis-Florentin / 30 iun 2020 / 09:21
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français
Foto: Agerpres
Foto: Agerpres

Producătorul american de autoturisme Tesla a avut parte de o creștere fulminantă, în cei 10 ani de când a fost listată pentru prima dată pe bursă.

Conform BusinessWeek, Tesla a crescut dintr-o „musculiță” de Silicon Valley în al doilea cel mai mare producător auto din punctul de vedere al capitalizării pieței, într-un singur deceniu.

Mereu a fost dramă în jurul Teslei, dar compania a stimulat industria auto să accepte electrificarea drept cheie a viitorului transportului”, a spus fostul lider al programului hibrid General Motors, Tony Posawatz.

Astfel, o acțiune Tesla costa 17 dolari, acum 10 ani, la prima listare pe bursă. Acum, valoarea acestora se ridică la 983 dolari.

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

● Ten years after its IPO, here's a look back at Tesla’s extraordinary decade.⠀ ⠀ ● Tesla has grown from Silicon Valley gadfly to the world’s second-largest automaker by market capitalization in the decade since its initial public offering. It’s been a roller-coaster ride for the electric-car maker’s shareholders, who have experienced dizzying swoons on the way to record highs thanks in part to self-inflicted crises.⠀ ⠀ ● “There’s always a lot of drama with Tesla, but they have spurred the auto industry on to embrace electrification as key to the future of mobility,” said Tony Posawatz, the former leader of General Motors Co.’s Volt plug-in hybrid program, ex-CEO of Fisker and current director at Lucid Motors Inc. “Whether they are profitable or not, they have impacted the luxury auto market forever more.”⠀ ⠀ ● On June 29, 2010, Tesla made its debut as a public company -- the first initial public offering of a domestic automaker in a half century. The IPO price was $17 a share. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk rang the Nasdaq opening bell, and the company’s lone electric car, the $109,000 Roadster, was on display in Times Square.⠀ ⠀ ● A decade later, Tesla’s stock is trading at around $983 a share, the company has grown to about 48,000 employees and its influence on the global auto industry is unprecedented. Despite plenty of doubters and some near-death experiences, Tesla’s $178 billion market valuation is second only to Toyota among all carmakers.⠀ ⠀ ● Read the full story by clicking the link in our bio.

O postare distribuită de ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@businessweek) pe

Tagurile articolului:

auto
INTERNAȚIONAL
masini electrice
statele unite ale americii
Tesla

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Vânători de tornade în România. Elena Mateescu, ANM: Când avem, de fapt, o tornadă veritabilă

  30 iun, 11:01

Tornadă - foto ilustrativ EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Sute de mii de persoane nu își pot accesa banii. Conturi blocate....
  29 iun, 22:13
Steluța Cătăniciu a plecat din ALDE. Ce partid a ales
  29 iun, 10:33
BANCUL ZILEI: Mărire de salariu
  29 iun, 06:53

Te-ar putea interesa

Predicția la care o ZODIE nu se aștepta! De acum, toți vor în locul ei
  30 iun, 08:43
Cum să tai CEAPA fără să plângi. Cele mai eficiente trucuri
  29 iun, 17:11
Ce înseamnă când visezi bani. E de bine sau nu
  29 iun, 14:06
Runa pentru România în iulie 2020. Voropchievici, nouă abordare
  29 iun, 13:36
Carmen Grebenișan, noi imagini. Ce a urmat pe Internet e...
  29 iun, 09:43
Predicție uimitoare pentru o ZODIE! Își poate schimba sau nu...
  29 iun, 08:57
DCBusiness.ro
Firmele, obligate să angajeze pensionari
  30 iun, 07:15
DCBusiness.ro
NASA a dat BOMBA! Ce trimite în căutarea EXTRATEREȘTRILOR
  30 iun, 07:15
DCBusiness.ro
Dosar de pensionare 2020. Acte necesare pentru limită de vârstă,...
  30 iun, 07:15
4, 13 și 24 august 2020, datele pe care nu o să le uiți niciodată!...
  28 iun, 00:29
DCMedical.ro
Tinerețe fără bătrânețe. Cinci sfaturi pentru o memorie de adolescent
  28 iun, 20:49
DCMedical.ro
Deficiența de vitamina E. Ce alimente trebuie să consumi
  28 iun, 20:49
Ce animal de companie trebuie să adopți dacă vrei să trăiești mai mult
  27 iun, 12:36
Bendeac, momente îngrozitoare în parc: Nenorocire!
  26 iun, 22:54
EVZ.ro
Atenție, șoferi. Dacă faci asta, rămâi pe loc fără mașină! Grijă...
  30 iun, 11:26
EVZ.ro
Rezultatele la Bacalaureat, pe EDU.ro. Cine a trecut, cine a picat,...
  30 iun, 11:26
Capital.ro
Bac 2020 Rezultate! Edu.ro, informații oficiale privind notele....
  30 iun, 11:27
Capital.ro
Rafila aruncă bomba! Când vom fi loviți de valul doi de Covid-19: E...
  30 iun, 11:27
DefenseRomania.ro
Egiptul a încheiat un contract pentru 500 de tancuri rusești T-90MS
  29 iun, 23:52
DefenseRomania.ro
NATO organizează exerciţiul naval Dynamic Mongoose în largul...
  29 iun, 23:52
StiriDiaspora.ro
Români, pasageri din autocar, ÎNCHIȘI în BENZINĂRIE în Cehia:...
  29 iun, 00:23
StiriDiaspora.ro
Român dintr-o pușcărie din Danemarca, în GREVA FOAMEI din cauza...
  29 iun, 00:23
DefenseRomania.ro
Polonia vrea să scape de vechile sisteme antiaeriene Shilka....
  29 iun, 23:52
DefenseRomania.ro
Fost ministru israelian al Apărării: Iranul şi organizaţia...
  29 iun, 23:52
DCBusiness.ro
A vrut să fie ca George Soros, dar a pierdut aproape 22 miliarde...
  30 iun, 07:15
DCMedical.ro
Curățenia generală a casei, legătura cu hormonii și fertilitatea
  28 iun, 20:49
DCMedical.ro
Cum își reglează natural unele femei tensiunea arterială
  28 iun, 20:49
Cum pregătești cel mai fraged și gustos piept de pui. Truc GENIAL!
  26 iun, 20:24
Cum scapi de furnicile care apar în bucătărie. Ieftin și natural!
  26 iun, 18:50
Flick, prima apariție împreună cu iubita la o emisiune. Cine este
  26 iun, 17:19
Predicții uluitoare! Viața lor se schimbă radical. Efectele vor fi...
  26 iun, 16:46
Astrolog: ”A venit ziua!” Ce se întâmplă cu toate relațiile. E ceva...
  25 iun, 23:13
Bodo, declarații impresionante. Artistul, așa cum nu l-ați mai văzut
  25 iun, 20:50
Predicție superbă pentru o ZODIE. De azi, toți ar vrea în locul ei!
  25 iun, 16:19
Alina Ceușan a dat marea veste pentru fani. E foarte fericită!
  24 iun, 16:30
Momente dificile pentru o ZODIE. Ce i se pregătește la final de...
  24 iun, 16:02
Sânzienele 2020. Ce trebuie să faci să ai noroc tot anul
  24 iun, 08:29
Sf. IOAN BOTEZĂTORUL / DRĂGAICA. Cum se răzbună SÂNZIENELE pe...
  23 iun, 23:10
Cum îți protejezi casa de energiile negative și musafiri nepoftiți
  23 iun, 20:32
Cel mai important mesaj pentru o ZODIE! Nu mai merge cum a fost...
  23 iun, 15:58
Ce conține hamburgerul de la McDonald's. Ingrediente rețetă
  22 iun, 22:09
Gabriela Cristea a slăbit spectaculos. Cum arată acum. Fanii, uimiți!
  22 iun, 20:37
28 iunie, țineți minte data! Cale nouă pentru o ZODIE. Astrolog: Nu...
  22 iun, 16:03
Predicție ”wow” pentru o ZODIE. La început, nu o să-i placă, însă...
  21 iun, 12:44
Secretul bine ascuns al Deliei! A dat-o de gol chiar mama sa
  21 iun, 11:35
Zile norocoase pentru ZODII. Se pot întâmpla lucruri minunate
  21 iun, 08:56
ZODIA cu noroc uriaș la bani. NIMENI nu și-ar fi imaginat ce va...
  20 iun, 19:55
HOROSCOP rune 22-28 iunie 2020. Urmează lucruri incredibile!...
  20 iun, 20:18
De ce nu este bine să gătești în folie de aluminiu. PERICOL URIAȘ!
  20 iun, 09:47
Cum deschizi CAPACUL unui borcan BLOCAT. Cel mai tare TRUC. N-ai...
  19 iun, 21:05
De ce NU e bine să RECONGELEZI carnea dezgheţată. Cea mai mare...
  19 iun, 19:50
ZODIA care e ajutată de Univers. Predicție fantastică! SURPRIZĂ...
  19 iun, 08:10
Au fost dați de gol! Cum se comportă Speak și Ștefania, atunci când...
  18 iun, 10:50
Eclipsa de Soare de pe 21 iunie aduce transformare pentru o ZODIE....
  18 iun, 09:36
De ce NU e bine să speli CARNEA de pui, înainte de-a o găti....
  17 iun, 17:07
Luna Nouă aduce un nou destin pentru o ZODIE. Nu se aștepta la așa...
  17 iun, 08:55
De ce să pui sare în cutia sau sticla cu lapte, după ce o deschizi....
  16 iun, 16:50
Dana Rogoz, despre soțul ei. A făcut totul public
  16 iun, 11:25
SECRETUL unui piure delicios! Dă tot gustul
  16 iun, 10:12
Lidia Buble a dat marea veste! Artista e foarte fericită
  16 iun, 09:35
Marea schimbare pentru o ZODIE: va câștiga! Șoc pentru familie și...
  16 iun, 08:57
Sărbătoarea Star Wars, anulată în 2020 din cauza pandemiei
  15 iun, 22:50
S-a schimbat data pentru Premiile OSCAR 2021
  15 iun, 22:06
Secretul Alinei Ceușan. Totul s-a întâmplat înainte să ajungă celebră
  15 iun, 13:51
Predicție grea pentru o ZODIE, însă o poate SALVA. Mesaj important!
  15 iun, 08:39
Astrograma lui Donald Trump spune TOTUL despre el. "S-a născut...
  14 iun, 17:41
Ce se întâmplă pe 13 iunie 2020. Astrolog: Cel mai bine este să vă...
  12 iun, 22:44
Cum funcționează karma în viața ta. Lidia Fecioru: Când ne vine...
  12 iun, 22:31
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum 9 minute
Medic și scriitor: Cum ar fi să avem o epidemie cu un virus care să producă următoarea boală cumplită
acum 9 minute
Amânare relaxare 1 iulie. Ciolacu: EŞEC al guvernării PNL. Nu mai certaţi românii!
acum 12 minute
Aplicația TikTok, INTERZISĂ. Cresc tensiunile cu CHINA
acum 18 minute
Cod portocaliu de inundații pe Prut! Râuri din 12 județe, sub cod galben
acum 25 de minute
Vânători de tornade în România. Elena Mateescu, ANM: Când avem, de fapt, o tornadă veritabilă
acum 26 de minute
Bani de PENSII și ALOCAȚII. PSD, către PNL: Mintea nu le-a fost la salvarea țării
acum 29 de minute
Cirque du Soleil DĂ AFARĂ mii de angajați. Mai rămân doar 5%
acum 33 de minute
Dan Tudorache, DEZVĂLUIRILE zilei la DC News TV

Cele mai citite știri

pe 29 Iunie 2020
Sute de mii de persoane nu își pot accesa banii. Conturi blocate. Serviciu bancar în insolvență
pe 29 Iunie 2020
Steluța Cătăniciu a plecat din ALDE. Ce partid a ales
pe 29 Iunie 2020
BANCUL ZILEI: Mărire de salariu
pe 29 Iunie 2020
Predicție uimitoare pentru o ZODIE! Își poate schimba sau nu destinul?! Ce urmează rapid
pe 29 Iunie 2020
Ți-ai cumpărat un câine sau o pisică? Tudor Tim Ionescu: Dacă cineva îmi aduce așa ceva... îi rambursez toată cheltuiala






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.22
YesMy