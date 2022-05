Cum a decurs operațiunea de salvare a civililor care se adăpostiseră în subsolurile combinatului Azovstal din Mariupol - Video

Au apărut primele imagini cu operațiunea de salvare a civililor din clădirea uzinei Azovstal, distrusă aproape în totalitate din cauza bombardamentelor.

VIDEO

The first footage from today's rescue operation in #Mariupol has appeared. The video shows the #Ukrainian military helping people to get out of the destroyed factory. International organizations such as Red Cross and United Nations also participated in the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/E23468kNGv