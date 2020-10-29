Beirutul RENAȘTE după explozia catastrofală. A apărut un simbol al speranței

Conform BBC, statuia este făcută din metalul și șrapnelul rezultate din explozie de către artistul libanez Hayat Nazer. Opera de artă a fost ridicată în apropierea portului „ras” de deflagrație și reprezintă o femeie, dar și un ceas care arată ora dezastrului, 18:08.
„Explozia mi-a sfâșiat inima. Am fost devastat. Am fost traumatizat, dar sincer toți din Liban suntem traumatizați... Când mă simt așa vreau doar să ajut, să repar și vindec prin artă, așa că acesta este modul meu de a accepta realitatea și de a încerca să-mi reclădesc poporul”, a spus artistul.
This statue, made from the twisted metal and debris from the explosion that ripped through Beirut on 4 August, stands proud in the shadow of destruction. The figure of a woman, by Lebanese artist Hayat Nazer, includes a broken clock marking the time the blast hit the city (6:08pm). "The explosion broke my heart. I was just devastated. I was traumatised, but honestly, all of us in Lebanon are traumatised… When I'm feeling that way I just try to help, and fix and heal through art, so this is my way of accepting reality and trying to build my people back up," the artist told CNN. Via @bbcnews. ????Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images. #Art #Lebanon #Beirut #Statue #Sculpture #BBCNews #Sculpture