Premiile Grammy 2025: Nominalizările oficiale au fost publicate. Categoriile importante, dominate de femei; Beatles revine pe listă

CBS News a dezvăluit vineri, 8 noiembrie, lista nominalizărilor pentru prestigioasele premii Grammy 2025, într-un eveniment transmis online, prezentat de Gayle King și comediantul Jim Gaffigan. Alături de aceștia, artiști precum Kylie Minogue, Ben Platt și câștigătoarea titlului Best New Artist de anul trecut, Victoria Monét, au participat la anunțarea celor mai așteptate categorii.

Nominalizările includ albume și înregistrări lansate comercial în Statele Unite între 16 septembrie 2023 și 30 august 2024, iar câștigătorii vor fi anunțați în cadrul ceremoniei live ce va avea loc pe 2 februarie 2025 la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles.

Lista nominalizărilor Grammy 2025

Album of the Year

- André 3000 - New Blue Sun

- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

- Charli XCX - Brat

- Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

- The Beatles - “Now and Then”

- Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”

- Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

- Charli XCX - “360”

- Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

- Chappell Roan - “Good Luck Babe!”

- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”

Best New Artist

- Benson Boone

- Sabrina Carpenter

- Doechii

- Raye

- Chappell Roan

- Shaboozey

- Khruangbin

- Teddy Swims

Song of the Year

- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

- “Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga și Bruno Mars

- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

- “Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

- “Texas Hold ’Em” – Beyoncé

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

- Alissia

- Dernst “D Mile” Emile II

- Ian Fithcuk

- Mustard

- Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

- Amy Allen

- Edgar Barrera

- Jessi Alexander

- Jessie Jo Dillon

- Raye

Best Country Album

- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

- Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

- Chris Stapleton - Higher

- Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Best Country Song

- “The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves

- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

- “I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll

- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

- “Texas Hold ’Em” – Beyoncé

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

- Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan - “Cowboys Cry Too”

- Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus - “II Most Wanted”

- Brothers Osborne - “Break Mine”

- Dan + Shay - “Bigger Houses”

- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - “I Had Some Help”

Best Country Solo Performance

- Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”

- Jelly Roll - “I Am Not Okay”

- Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”

- Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

- Chris Stapleton - “It Takes a Woman”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

- Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - “Spaghettii”

- Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You”

- Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - “Kehlani (Remix)”

- Latto - “Big Mama”

- Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - “3:AM”

Best R&B Album

- Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

- Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

- Lucky Daye - Algorithm

- Muni Long - Revenge

- Usher - Coming Home

Best R&B Performance

- Chris Brown - “Residuals”

- Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

- Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”

- Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

- SZA - “Saturn”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

- Marsha Ambrosius - “Wet”

- Kenyon Dixon - “Can I Have This Groove”

- Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald - “No Lie”

- Muni Long - “Make Me Forget”

- Lucky Daye - “That’s You”

Best R&B Song

- “After Hours” – Kehlani

- “Burning” – Tems

- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones

- “Ruined Me” – Muni Long

- “Saturn” – SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

- AverySunshine - So Glad to Know You

- Durand Bernarr - En Route

- Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World

- Kehlani - Crash

- NxWorries - Why Lawd?

Best Rap Performance

- Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”

- Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”

- Doechii - “Nissan Altima”

- Eminem - “Houdini”

- Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”

- GloRilla - “Yeah Glo!”

- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Best Rap Song

- “Asteroids” – Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy

- “Carnival” – ¥$ featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

- “Like That” – Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar

- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

- “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

Best Rap Album

- J Cole - Might Delete Later

- Common and Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1

- Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

- Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

- Future and Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

Best Alternative Music Album

- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

- Clairo - Charm

- Kim Gordon - The Collective

- Brittany Howard - What Now

- St Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best Alternative Music Performance

- Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”

- Fontaines DC - “Starburster”

- Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”

- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”

- St Vincent - “Flea”

Best Rock Album

- The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

- Fontaines DC - Romance

- Green Day - Saviors

- Idles - Tangk

- Jack White - No Name

- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

- The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Pop Dance Recording

- Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

- Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

- Charli XCX - Von Dutch

- Madison Beer - Make You Mine

- Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”

- Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”

- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”

- Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”

- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop Solo Performance

- Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”

- Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

- Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

- Charli XCX - “Apple”

- Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Best Pop Vocal Album

- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

- Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

- Disclosure - “She’s Gone, Dance On”

- Four Tet - “Loved”

- Fred Again.. and Baby Keem - “Leavemealone”

- Justice and Tame Impala - “Neverender”

- Kaytranada - “Witchy”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

- Charli XCX - Brat

- Four Tet - Three

- Justice - Hyperdrama

- Kaytranada - Timeless

- Zedd - Telos

Best Remixed Recording

- Kaytranada - “Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix” (Doechii featuring JT)

- David Guetta - “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” (Shaboozey and David Guetta)

- FNZ and Mark Ronson - “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” (Sabrina Carpenter)

- Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish - “Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix” (Julian Marley and Antaeus)

- AG Cook - “Von Dutch” (Charli XCX and AG Cook featuring Addison Rae)F

