BLACK FRIDAY 2018 Amazon cele mai tari reduceri

10 noi 2018
BLACK FRIDAY 2018. Amazon vă întâmpină cu cele mai mari reduceri de BLACK FRIDAY 2018 pentru a vă ajuta să faceți cele mai frumoase cadouri de Crăciun.

BLACK FRIDAY 2018. Pe Amazon, aventura începe de pe 16 noiembrie când veți fi surprinși cu reduceri la produsele pe care le vânați de mult timp. Așadar, începând cu 16 noiembrie, găsiți următoarele lucruri la supre prețuri:

Tableta Fire 7 Kids Edition - 70 dolari

Tableta Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - 90 dolari

Tableta Fire HD 10 Alexa - 100 dolari  

Tableta Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - 150 dolari

Din 18 noiembrie:

Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player - 25 dolari

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player - 35 dolari

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa and 4K Ultra HD (includes all-new Alexa Voice Remote), streaming media player - 60 dolari

Din 21 noiembrie:

Blink XT Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection, Wall Mount, HD Video, 2-Year Battery Life and Cloud Storage Included - 1 Camera Kit - 79 dolari

Din 22 noiembrie:

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Black - 22 dolari

All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal - 110 dolari

All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen) – Premium sound and a vibrant 10.1" HD screen - Charcoal - 180 dolari

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers (Previous Generation - 7th) - 80 dolari

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa, 10" HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock - 145 dolari.



