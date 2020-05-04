Apel pentru salvarea PANGOLINULUI, animalul de la care ar fi plecat noul coronavirus

"fie-vă milă de pangolin. Animalele pe care de dispariţie sunt cele mai traficate mamifere sălbatice din lume. Practicanţii medicinei tradiţionale chineze spun că solzii au proprietăţi care pot ajuta cu hrănitul la sân şi cu circulaţia slabă a sângelui. Iar unii chinezi consideră carnea de pangolin o delicatesă", scrie The Economist pe Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Pity the pangolin. The endangered animals are the most trafficked wild mammals in the world. Practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine claim the animals' scales have properties that can help with breastfeeding and poor circulation. Some Chinese people consider the flesh a delicacy. Scientists speculate that a pangolin could have spread the covid-19 virus to humans, which has thrust the animals into the global limelight. Click on the link in our bio to learn how such attention might serve to help the pangolin's plight. Credit: Reuters/Stringer