Internațional

Apel pentru salvarea PANGOLINULUI, animalul de la care ar fi plecat noul coronavirus

Florin Răvdan / 04 mai 2020 / 17:41
La nivel internaţional a pornit o campanie pentru salvarea mamiferelor traficate pentru carnea lor, aşa cum este şi cazul pangolinului, animalul de la care ar fi plecat noul coronavirus. 

"fie-vă milă de pangolin. Animalele pe care de dispariţie sunt cele mai traficate mamifere sălbatice din lume. Practicanţii medicinei tradiţionale chineze spun că solzii au proprietăţi care pot ajuta cu hrănitul la sân şi cu circulaţia slabă a sângelui. Iar unii chinezi consideră carnea de pangolin o delicatesă", scrie The Economist pe Instagram. 

 

 

